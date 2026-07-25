Tacoma Rainiers Game Notes - 7/24 at Reno

Published on July 24, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Tacoma Rainiers News Release







TODAY'S GAME - 7/24 at Reno

FIRST PITCH - 6:35 PM at Greater Nevada Field - Reno, NV

PITCHING MATCHUP - Tacoma RHP Casey Lawrence (5-6, 3.92) vs. Reno RHP Jose Cabrera (1-1, 3.48)

BROADCAST - TV: Bally Sports Live App/MiLB.TV RADIO - KIXI 880

DIGITAL PRESS BOX - Digital game notes and rosters can be found at the Rainiers Virtual Press Box

Today's game notes and starting lineups are attached.

THE RAINIERS: Led wire-to-wire in a 7-2 victory over the Reno Aces on Thursday night...Carson Fulmer picked up his fourth consecutive victory by throwing 6.0 innings of shutout baseball, scattering seven hits and a walk while striking out five...the Rainiers scored three runs in the top of the first inning, getting an RBI single from Michael Arroyo and another two runs on a base hit from Connor Joe...the Rainiers scored three more in the top of the sixth inning as Victor Labrada drove in a run on a sacrifice fly and Spencer Packard connected on a two-run home run to make it 6-0...Reno scored their two runs in the seventh inning...Brock Rodden added one more run with a solo home run in the ninth inning, giving Tacoma a 7-2 lead...Alex Hoppe locked down the final four outs to secure the victory.

BOMBS AWAY FOR BROCK: INF Brock Rodden drilled his 13th home run of the season on Thursday night, his 13th of the season, one off his career-high of 14 which he set in 2024...over his last 10 games (since July 8) Rodden is hitting .308 (12x39) with one double, one triple and two home runs, driving in nine...in that time, Rodden has an average exit velocity of 93.2 mph, the best on the Rainiers and the third-best in the PCL (min. 30 PA) in that span...in addition to his home run on Thursday, Rodden also hit his second triple of the season, marking the second time in his career he's hit a triple and a home run in the same game and the first since July 20, 2024 with Double-A Arkansas.

QUALITY STARTERS: RHP Carson Fulmer threw 6.0 shutout innings on Thursday, logging his second quality start of the season and Tacoma's 29th of the season, good for the most in the minor leagues, and six more than the next-closest team (Double-A Hartford, 23) and eight more than the next-closest Triple-A team (Jacksonville, 21)...Tacoma's 29 quality starts are the club's most through 99 games since the 2018 Rainiers put together 32 quality starts in that time...RHP Casey Lawrence will make his 100th career appearance with Tacoma and his 21st start of the season tonight, leading all minor league pitchers with 11 quality starts...Lawrence's 11 quality starts are the most for a Rainiers pitcher through July since RHP Jordan Pries tallied 12 quality starts through July of 2014.

THE WISE MAN LEAVES THE YARD: INF Patrick Wisdom hit his league-leading 26th home run of the season on Wednesday night, the most for a Rainiers hitter through 99 games since at least 2005...Wisdom's .824 SLG and 1.241 OPS also rank as the best for a Rainiers hitter (min. 100 PA) in a single season since 2005...since he was optioned to Tacoma on June 18, Wisdom has been one of the most dominant hitters in the PCL, tied for the league lead with 38 hits (tied with Ryan Bliss) as well as ranking among league leaders in a number of categories:

AVG 1 Bliss, R .365 2 Condon, C .361 3 Wisdom, P .358 4 Rada, N .352 5 Locklear, T .349 HR 1 Wisdom, P 14 2 Biggio, C 8 3 Paris, K 7 4 4 tied 6

RBI 1 Wisdom, P 36 2 Fernandez, J 26 3 Paris, K 24 3 White, T 24 5 Gobbel, B 23

SLG 1 Wisdom, P .849 2 Biggio, C .690 3 Condon, C .687 4 Locklear, T .639 5 Veen, Z .614

OPS 1 Wisdom, P 1.287 2 Biggio, C 1.160 3 Condon, C 1.146 4 Locklear, T 1.088 5 Paris, K 1.021

TB 1 Wisdom, P 90 2 Veen, Z 62 3 Biggio, C 60 3 Bliss, R 60 5 Paris, K 60 JOE STEALS HOME: INF/OF Connor Joe stole home in the seventh inning on Wednesday night, doing so for the first time in his career...Joe is the first Rainiers player to steal home this season and the first since Samad Taylor did so on August 24, 2025, one of three times Taylor stole home last season...Joe is the eighth Rainiers outfielder (position played in game) to steal home since 2005, last done by Samad Taylor (LF) May 22, 2024, against Las Vegas.

PEREDA PARTY: C Jhonny Pereda went 2-for-4 with a pair of doubles in Tacoma's win on Thursday, boosting his batting average to .331, leading all Triple-A catchers (min. 100 PA)...he also ranks third among Triple-A backstops with a .418 OBP and seventh with a .878 OPS...Pereda has walked more than he has struck out this season, taking 22 walks to 21 strikeouts, ranking third among Triple-A catchers with a 1.048 BB/K ratio...Pereda's .331 average this season currently ranks as the second-best for a Tacoma catcher since 2005 (min. 100 PA), trailing only the .349 (51x146) that David Freitas hit in 2018...in July, Pereda is hitting .419 (18x43) with seven doubles and one home run, driving in 10, enjoying the best month of his career by batting average (min. 50 PA) and it's just the second time in his career he's tallied seven doubles in a month, last done in July of 2021 with Double-A Portland and Triple-A Worcester in Boston's system.

RAINIERS IN RENO: The Rainiers are making their second (and final) trip to Reno this week, their lone six-game series at Greater Nevada Field this season...Tacoma won their previous series in Reno, taking two of three games against the Aces to open the season...since the start of the 2021 season, the Rainiers are 43-32 at Greater Nevada Field, sporting a .573 winning percentage, their best of any road venue in that time and only winning record at a road venue, matching the club's .573 winning percentage at Cheney Stadium in that span...offensively, Tacoma's .490 SLG is the second-best and the club's .374 OBP and .864 OPS are both the third-best of any PCL venue...OF Stuart Fairchild leads all current Rainiers with 20 career hits and five home runs at Greater Nevada Field, while Patrick Wisdom leads the way with 15 career RBI in Reno.

ARROYO OFF TO THE RACES: INF/OF Michael Arroyo went 1-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored on Thursday and has now tallied a hit in 10 of his first 12 games with the Rainiers...since his Triple-A debut on July 7, Arroyo is tied for fourth in the PCL with 13 RBI, sixth with 19 hits and 12 runs and seventh with 30 total bases...Arroyo is has gone 9-for-15 against left-handed pitchers, hitting a double, triple and driving in four...Arroyo's nine hits against lefties in that time are tied for the most in the minor leagues...Arroyo has reached base in 11 of his first 13 games with Tacoma, driving in a run in six of them.

RECORD WATCH: INF Ryan Bliss has 90 stolen bases in his Rainiers career, the fourth-most in franchise history...Bliss needs one more steal to tie Cade Marlowe for the third-most in franchise history at 91...the record 94 steals, set last season by Samad Taylor, broke Dell Alston's mark of 92 that had stood since 1980...Bliss is tied for sixth in the PCL this season with 18 steals in 26 attempts.

SUMMER OF BLISS: INF Ryan Bliss extended his on-base streak to 14 games with a walk in the seventh inning on Wednesday, the fourth-longest by a Rainiers hitter this season...since he was optioned to Tacoma on June 16, Bliss leads the PCL with 43 hits, 13 doubles, 30 runs and a .381 batting average...Bliss' .492 OBP, in July is currently the best of any month in his career (min 10 PA), while his .393 (24x61) average, .639 SLG and 1.110 OPS are all the second-best.

MARINERS UPDATE: The Mariners had Thursday off as they traveled to Texas to take on the Rangers in a four-game series...Bryce Miller will get the start tonight against MacKenzie Gore at 5:05 PM (PT).







Pacific Coast League Stories from July 24, 2026

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