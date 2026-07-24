Home for the Holidays Returns this November and December

Published on July 24, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Reno Aces News Release







RENO, Nev. - After a tremendous inaugural year of Home for the Holidays in December of 2025, the immersive holiday experience returns to Greater Nevada Field this winter in a bigger, brighter, and better fashion.

The 2026 version of Home for the Holidays will begin earlier in the year with the first night of lights taking place on Friday, November 27 (Black Friday) and running all the way through the week leading up to Christmas Eve. In total, there will be 19 nights of holiday spirit flowing through the ballpark this year.

New to the experience in 2026 will feature a 360-degree concourse activation as decorations and activities will be taking place on the entire concourse from the main entrance to Archie's Kids Zone in the outfield and everywhere in between. There will also be new group experience opportunities, a new entrance layout, and FREE hot chocolate for everyone that enters the stadium.

Returning to Home for the Holidays, front and center, will be the 100-foot-tall Christmas tree on the field. This year, not only will be there new (and more) lighting shows taking place, but they will run in tandem with lights placed on each and every seat inside the stadium as the experience overtakes every inch of the ballpark.

For more information, including tickets and group reservations, please visit https://www.milb.com/reno/events/home-for-the-holidays.

The Aces season is not over yet as they finish up their series with the Tacoma Rainiers, Triple-A affiliate of the Seattle Mariners, this weekend and have three more homestands taking place in August and September. Single-game and season tickets are currently on sale for the 2026 season. For more information, fans can visit RenoAces.com or call (775) 334-7000.







Pacific Coast League Stories from July 24, 2026

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