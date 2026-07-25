Reno Aces Announce Sellout on Friday Night

Published on July 24, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Reno Aces News Release







RENO, Nev. - Tonight's Reno Aces game against the Tacoma Rainiers at Greater Nevada Field, starting at 6:35 p.m., has officially been announced the fourth sellout of the season. A total of 7,519 passionate fans were in attendance for Friday night's Christmas in July in Downtown Reno.

Celebrating the Holiday season in the middle of summer, the Aceball faithful got an early taste of Christmas with exclusive Aces-themed merchandise, holiday music and promotions, holiday food specials, photo ops with Santa and Mrs. Claus, as well as Rudolph walking around the concourse. The night ended with the first ever postgame drone show at Greater Nevada Field above the berm in right field.

The Aces will play two more against Tacoma with Saturday night being the fan-favorite Star Wars Night featuring postgame fireworks followed by a Sunday Night Fireworks Spectacular to close out the weekend. First pitch tomorrow night will be at 6:35 p.m.

Single-game and season tickets are currently on sale for the 2026 season. For more information, fans can visit RenoAces.com or call (775) 334-7000.

-ACES-







Pacific Coast League Stories from July 24, 2026

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