Tonight's Game Postponed Due to Inclement Weather & Unplayable Field Conditions; Doubleheader Scheduled for Tomorrow at 4:30 PM

Published on July 24, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Albuquerque Isotopes News Release







Albuquerque, NM - Tonight's contest between the Albuquerque Isotopes and the Round Rock Express has been postponed due to inclement weather and unplayable field conditions. It will be made up as part of a doubleheader tomorrow (Saturday, July 25) beginning at 4:30 pm. Gates will open at 3:30 pm.

Both contests will be seven innings with approximately 40 minutes between games.

Tickets for tonight's game can be used as a rain check for all future 2026 Isotopes regular season home games for a ticket of equal or lesser value based on availability (excluding premium dates: August 22). Fans must bring their ticket to the Isotopes Park Box Office starting Saturday, July 25 for any exchanges. Tickets may be exchanged at fans' convenience.

Fans are encouraged to keep their tickets until they know what game date they would like to attend. Exchanges must be made exclusively at the Isotopes Park Box Office.







Pacific Coast League Stories from July 24, 2026

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