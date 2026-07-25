Game Postponed at Isotopes Park in Albuquerque
Published on July 24, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)
Round Rock Express News Release
ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico - Friday night's game between the Round Rock Express (12-12 | 43-56) and Albuquerque Isotopes (10-14 | 49-50) at Isotopes Park has been postponed due to unplayable field conditions.
A doubleheader between the two teams is scheduled for Saturday, July 25. The first pitch of Game 1 for tomorrow's doubleheader is slated for 5:30 p.m. CTBoth games are scheduled to be seven-inning contests. The second game of the doubleheader will begin 40 minutes after the conclusion of game one.
For more information about the Express, visit RRExpress.com or call (512) 255-2255. Subscribe to the newsletter and keep up with the Express on Facebook, Instagram and X!
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