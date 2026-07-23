Round Rock Falls to Albuquerque on Wednesday Night

Published on July 22, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Round Rock Express News Release







HOW IT HAPPENED:

The Isotopes broke through with a pair of runs in the bottom of the fourth. A walk and a single put runners on the corners for LF Sterlin Thompson. Thompson grounded into a force out at second and 2B Adael Amador came home for the first run of the night. Later in the frame, 1B Vimael Machín drove a run in with his single, giving Albuquerque a 2-0 lead.

Round Rock tied it at two in the top of the sixth with an RBI single from 2B John Taylor followed by 3B Santiago Espinal's RBI double.

Albuquerque retook the lead in the bottom of the sixth, scoring two runs with two outs. CF Zac Veen and Machín each drove in a run with their base hits for a 4-2 edge.

Veen added an insurance run with a stand-up triple in the eighth. Thompson scored on the triple, extending the Isotopes' lead to 5-2.

Albuquerque RHP TJ Shook threw a scoreless ninth inning, earning his eighth save in their 5-2 win on Wednesday night.

E-TRAIN EXCERPTS:

WHERE WE STAND: The Express have now lost 7 of their last 10, 10 of their last 15 and 11 of their last 20 G...are 11-12 in the 2nd half, trailing 1st-place Sugar Land by 6.0 G...are a season-high tying 14 G below .500...have recorded 1 home run in their last 7 games.

RHP NOLAN KINGHAM: (ND, 5.0 IP, 4 H, 2 R-ER, 2 BB, 2 SO, 65 pitches, 35 strikes) tossed 5.0+ innings for the 3rd time in his 9th start of the season...held the Isotopes hitless through the 1st 3.0 innings...after allowing a pair of runs in the 4th, retired the side in order in the 5th...went to his slider 51% of the time (33 pitches)...also threw 18 4-seam fastballs, 8 changeups and 6 sinkers...recorded 1st-pitch strikes to 9 of 19 batters.

OF TREVOR HAUVER: (1-3, BB, SO) has now hit safely in 6 consecutive games and reached safely in 12 straight...has recorded a hit in 11 of the 12 games, batting .319 (15-47) with 7 RBI, 2 runs and 4 walks in that span.

OF JARRED KELENIC: (2-4, BB, R, SB) recorded his 9th multi-hit game in his 26th appearance with the Express...is now batting .373 with a 1.056 OPS in 13 games this month...through the 1st 2 games in Albuquerque, is 5-for-9 with a home run, a walk and 2 runs scored.

OF JOHN TAYLOR: (3-4, RBI) has tallied multiple hits in each of his last 3 games, going 7-for-11 without a strikeout...since the beginning of the 2nd half on 6/23, is slashing .300/.385/.513/.898 with 4 HR, 17 RBI and 13 R in 12 games.

NEXT GAME: Thursday, July 23 at Albuquerque FIRST PITCH: 12:05 p.m. MT BALLPARK: Isotopes Park

For more information about the Express, visit RRExpress.com or call (512) 255-2255. Subscribe to the E-Train email newsletter and keep up with the Express on Facebook, Instagram and X!







Pacific Coast League Stories from July 22, 2026

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