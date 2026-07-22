Comets Bats Sluggish to Open Series

Published on July 22, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Oklahoma City Comets News Release







The Oklahoma City Comets struggled to produce at the plate and allowed runs in four separate frames in a 7-3 loss to the Sacramento River Cats on Tuesday night at Sutter Health Park. Sacramento (10-12/52-42) took a 2-0 lead in the second inning. Adrian Sugastey struck with a solo homer in the fourth inning to extend the lead to 3-0. The River Cats scored twice more in the fifth inning to put the Comets in a five-run hole. The Comets (11-10/52-43) ended the shutout bid in the eighth inning with a three-run homer by Ryan Ward, bringing OKC within two runs. However, Sacramento responded in the bottom of the eighth with a two-run blast from Will Brennan.

Of Note: -OKC fell to 1-3 on the current road trip and is now 5-9 in the last 14 road games...The Comets also lost a third straight series opener and have lost five of their last six series openers.

-Ryan Ward belted his fourth homer in his last six games, upping his season total to 11 homers with Oklahoma City. During the stretch, Ward is 10-for-24 (.417) with six extra-base hits and 11 RBI.

-Los Angeles Dodgers utilityman Kiké Hernández continued a Major League Rehab Assignment, going 1-for-3 while playing seven innings at third base...Hernández was placed on the Dodgers' Injured List May 27 due to a left oblique strain. Through three games of his current rehab assignment, Hernández is 3-for-11 with a double.

-Ryan Fitzgerald finished 1-for-4, and over the first four games of the current road trip, he is 9-for-16 (.563) with a double, homer and five RBI.

-Hyeseong Kim went 1-for-4 and is 7-for-16 (.434) to start the road trip...Kim has hit safely in seven of his last eight games and is 12-for-29 (.414) during that span.

-The Comets have homered in six straight games, swatting 11 home runs throughout the streak...OKC leads the PCL with 120 homers this season.

Next Up: Oklahoma City has a quick turnaround against Sacramento on Wednesday starting at 2:05 p.m. CT at Sutter Health Park. Live radio coverage of each Comets game begins 15 minutes before first pitch on AM 1340 "The Game," 1340thegame.com and through the free iHeartRadio or MiLB First Pitch apps.







Pacific Coast League Stories from July 22, 2026

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