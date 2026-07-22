Late Lead Slips During Reno Series Opener with Tacoma

Published on July 22, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Reno Aces News Release







RENO, Nev. - Three multi-run frames through the first five innings had the Reno Aces in the driver's seat during their series opener with the Tacoma Rainiers, but five runs in the top of the ninth helped them steal a 9-7 decision at Greater Nevada Field on Tuesday.

Lazaro Montes, ranked the No. 4 prospect in the Seattle organization, started the scoring for the Rainiers (10-12/43-54) with his two-out RBI single into left. Ready to answer were the Aces (12-10/44-53), as they immediately loaded the bases before recording an out.

An error forced home Reno's first run of the frame, but there to deliver in the next at-bat with a sacrifice fly was Jose Fernandez. Meanwhile, the final run of the frame scored on a failed double play attempt on a ball hit by Gavin Conticello.

Tacoma found a way to equalize in the top of the third when they notched a pair of runs, which included an RBI single for one of the PCL hottest hitters of late, Patrick Wisdom.

From there Reno took over and never looked back, scoring twice in each the fourth and fifth frames leading to their victory. Kristian Robinson and LuJames Groover both doubled home runs during the fourth, the latter delivering his with two outs.

During the fifth Conticello finally earned his RBI when his single was the last of three straight inning-opening knocks. The final run of the contest came home on yet another RBI groundout, this time from Anderdson Rojas.

The Rainiers managed to mirror that run and snatched it back with their own RBI groundout in the top of the sixth. That score held all the way until the top of the ninth when Tacoma rallied for four runs, two of which were forced home after issuing two bases loaded walks.

Charged with the loss for the Aces was Landon Sims (1-1), he allowed all five of the runs to score in the ninth on two hits and three walks without a strikeout. However, it was Bryce Jarvis who was on the mound when the go-ahead runs scored.

That spoiled the Triple-A debut of Arizona's No. 16 prospect Ashton Izzi, who worked 2.1 frames and allowed three runs on six hits with one walk and three strikeouts.

Three Aces had impressive nights at the dish as both Robinson and Groover ended with three hits, one double, and an RBI, the only difference being that Robinson scored twice to the once of Groover. Also chipping in a pair of knocks was Jose Fernandez, both of which went four doubles as he also scored once and drove one in.

Also making his debut in the game was Arizona's No. 3 overall prospect (per MLB Pipeline), who picked up his first knock while finishing 1-for-5 with a run scored.

Reno will look to rebound in game two of this set on Wednesday with first pitch from Greater Nevada Field at 6:35 p.m. PT.







Pacific Coast League Stories from July 22, 2026

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