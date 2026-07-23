Sacramento Shuts down OKC

Published on July 22, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Oklahoma City Comets News Release







The Oklahoma City Comets fell behind early and had another quiet day on offense during a 7-1 loss against the Sacramento River Cats Wednesday afternoon at Sutter Health Park. Sacramento (11-12/53-42) raced out to a 2-0 lead in the first inning on a two-run homer by Parks Harber. The Comets (11-11/52-44) got on the board in the second inning with a sacrifice fly by Noah Miller. The River Cats responded with three runs in the bottom of the second capped by a two-run shot from Scott Bandura, extending the lead to 5-1. The River Cats scored a pair of two-out runs in the sixth inning on a single from Harber. The Comets stayed stuck on one run for the rest of the game, going 0-for-10 with runners in scoring position.

Of Note:

-Oklahoma City has dropped its first two games against Sacramento and have lost four of five contests coming out of the All-Star Break...The Comets have started each of the last two series and four of the last six series in an 0-2 hole, including each of their last three road series...The loss snapped an 11-game win streak in day games.

-Wednesday marked OKC's largest loss since a 10-1 defeat against the River Cats June 16...This is the first time the Comets have lost consecutive games by four or more runs since a three-game skid July 27-30, 2025.

-The Comets were held to their lowest run total since also scoring one run June 16 vs. Sacramento at home. That was also the last game OKC did not collect an extra-base hit, as all six hits Wednesday were singles...The Comets went 2-for-20 with runners on base and 0-for-10 with runners in scoring position, leaving 12 runners on base.

-Los Angeles Dodgers reliever Edwin Díaz made his first appearance with Oklahoma City on a Major League Rehab Assignment. Díaz faced three batters in the sixth inning, allowing one run and one hit with two strikeouts. He threw 19 pitches (12 strikes)...The three-time All-Star is recovering from loose bodies in his right elbow.

-Jack Suwinski went 1-for-2 with two walks to extend his hitting streak to seven games. He is batting .400 (10-for-25) with five extra-base hits and six RBI during the stretch. The outfielder has hit safely in 14 of his last 16 games.

-Ryan Fitzgerald finished 1-for-5 on the day and has collected a hit in each of the first five games of the road trip, going 10-for-21 (.476) with a double, homer and five RBI.

-Oklahoma City pitchers struck out 10 batters, reaching double-figures for the third time in five games since the All-Star Break. The Comets also surrendered two walks, marking their third time allowing two or fewer free passes since the break.

Next Up: Oklahoma City will look to get back in the win column against Sacramento on Thursday starting at 8:45 p.m. at Sutter Health Park. Live radio coverage of each Comets game begins 15 minutes before first pitch on AM 1340 "The Game," 1340thegame.com and through the free iHeartRadio or MiLB First Pitch apps.







Pacific Coast League Stories from July 22, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.