OKC Comets Game Notes - July 22, 2026

Published on July 22, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Oklahoma City Comets News Release







Oklahoma City Comets (11-10/52-43) vs. Sacramento River Cats (10-12/52-42)

Game #96 of 149/Second Half #22 of 75/Road #47 of 75

Pitching Probables: OKC-RHP Christian Romero (8-2, 4.01) vs. SAC-RHP Blade Tidwell (1-3, 4.30)

Wednesday, July 22, 2026 | Sutter Health Park | West Sacramento, Calif. | 2:05 p.m. CT

Radio: KGHM-AM 1340 The Game, 1340thegame.com, iHeartRadio; Video: MLB+, Bally Sports Live

Today's Game: The Oklahoma City Comets will try to even their six-game road series against the Sacramento River Cats at 2:05 p.m. CT at Sutter Health Park. With a loss in last night's series opener, the Comets fell to 1-3 during their nine-game West Coast road trip...The Comets enter today having won 11 straight day games.

Last Game: The Oklahoma City Comets struggled to produce at the plate and allowed runs in four separate frames in a 7-3 loss to the Sacramento River Cats Tuesday night at Sutter Health Park. After Sacramento took a 2-0 lead in the second inning, Adrian Sugastey struck with a solo homer in the fourth inning to extend the lead to 3-0. The River Cats scored twice more in the fifth inning to put the Comets in a five-run hole. The Comets ended the shutout bid in the eighth inning with a three-run homer by Ryan Ward, bringing OKC within two runs. However, Sacramento responded in the bottom of the eighth with a two-run homer from Will Brennan.

Today's Probable Pitcher: Christian Romero (8-2) makes his 20th appearance (15th start) of 2026...Last time out July 17 at Tacoma, Romero fired 5.0 innings, allowing three runs and five hits with five strikeouts in a no decision. All three of Romero's runs scored on a pair of homers as the Comets went on to lose, 5-4...Across his last five outings, Romeo has recorded a 3-0 record with a 2.19 ERA in 24.2 IP, allowing a total of six runs and 23 hits. All six runs have scored via five home runs...Romero has surrendered three runs or fewer in each of his last 11 appearances dating back to May 14, recording a 2.80 ERA during that span...Among qualified PCL pitchers, Romero ranks second in wins and WHIP (1.32), third in ERA (4.01) and BAA (.260), fourth in innings (89.2) and 10th in strikeouts (67)...The Dodgers signed Romero as a minor league free agent Jan. 15, 2021 out of Mexico.

Against the River Cats: 2026: 3-4 2025: 13-8 All-time: 80-75 At SAC: 40-34

The Comets play the River Cats for the final time this season as they meet for their only series at Sutter Health Park...During the first series June 16-21 at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark, both teams won three games to close the first half. Austin Gauthier led the OKC offense with nine hits (.563 AVG, 5 RBI, 5 BB) and Zach Ehrhard collected a two-homer, four-RBI game June 17. Cole Irvin tossed 6.0 scoreless frames June 20...In last season's series, Sacramento won four of the first five games before the Comets went 12-4 over the final 16 meetings, including a 7-2 record at Sutter Health Park. The Comets' 13 wins against the River Cats in 2025 marked their most in a single season and OKC scored seven runs or more in nine of their 13 victories...Since OKC became affiliated with the Los Angeles Dodgers and the River Cats with the San Francisco Giants in 2015, OKC has a 48-39 advantage in the Triple-A version of the Dodgers-Giants rivalry.

History in the Making: Ryan Ward belted his fourth homer in his last six games Tuesday, upping his season total to 11 homers with OKC. During the six-game stretch, Ward is 10-for-24 (.417) with six extra-base hits and 11 RBI. He has also hit safely in seven of his last eight games (12-for-28), and since rejoining OKC June 30 from the Dodgers, Ward is batting .315 (17-for-54) with two doubles, five homers and 16 RBI in 14 games...Ward owns OKC's Bricktown-era career records for hits (474), homers (101) and RBI (365). At 91 career doubles, he is one double shy of tying for second place all-time in the Bricktown era and two doubles shy of tying the record of 93 held by Kelly Dransfeldt (1999-2002).

Fitz Blitz: Ryan Fitzgerald finished 1-for-4 last night, and over the first four games of the current road trip, is 9-for-16 (.563) with a double, homer and five RBI...On Sunday, he went 5-for-5 to set a career-high mark with five hits including a double, two RBI, a stolen base and two runs scored. It was the third five-hit performance by a Comets hitter this season, joining Heyseong Kim (March 28 vs. Albuquerque) and Chuckie Robinson (May 17 at Albuquerque)...Fitzgerald has hit safely in 16 of his last 18 games, batting .351 (27-for-77) since June 24. He leads all players in the Minors with 117 hits this season, and among PCL leaders, ranks fifth in AVG (.318) and total bases (170), while ranking tied for fifth with 21 doubles and tied for sixth with 61 RBI.

On the Mend: Los Angeles Dodgers utilityman Kiké Hernández continued a Major League Rehab Assignment last night, going 1-for-3 while playing seven innings at third base...Hernández was placed on the Dodgers' Injured List May 27 due to a left oblique strain. Through three games of his current rehab assignment, Hernández is 3-for-11 with a double and has played at third base and in left field...The Comets have had at least one LAD player on their roster as part of a ML Rehab Assignment for 72 of OKC's 74 games since April 21.

Winding Road: The Comets fell to 5-9 in their last 14 road games with last night's loss and have now lost three of their last four road games and four of their last six away from OKC...Oklahoma City owned a 20-12 road record June 10 and now sits at 25-21 overall in away games this season...The Comets lead the PCL this season in road AVG (.289), runs (324), OBP (.377), SLG (.475) and OPS (.852) while ranking second with 67 homers...The Comets are now 6-10 on the road against West Division teams this season...The Comets will have started 12 of the last 13 road series going back to last season in a 1-1 tie or down 0-2, including eight of the first nine road series this year.

Dinger Details: The Comets have homered in six straight games, swatting 11 home runs throughout the streak that began July 10. Today they'll look to match their longest home run streak of the season at seven games, previously accomplished May 24-31 (15 HR)...The Comets have hit 19 homers through the first 14 games of July and lead the league with 120 home runs this season...The Comets have homered in 23 of their last 25 road games, totaling 66 dingers in that time...On the other hand, the Comets surrendered two home runs to Sacramento last night after limiting opponents to two homers over the previous four games combined. Oklahoma City has still allowed just five home runs over the last 10 games and has not allowed a homer in 10 of the last 14 games (7 HR). OKC's seven homers allowed in July are fewest among all Triple-A teams.

Stalled: The Comets' offense was limited to three runs on a home run by Ryan Ward last night, which also accounted for the team's lone extra-base hit. It was OKC's lowest run total in the last 12 games...Oklahoma City finished Tuesday's game with seven hits, snapping a streak of five straight games with at least 10 hits. OKC entered yesterday's game batting .344 (84-for-244) over the previous seven games...After setting a season-high mark with 23 at-bats with runners in scoring position Sunday, the Comets were held 1-for-2 with RISP last night, marking the third game this season OKC was limited to two at-bats or less with RISP...OKC is now 2-20 when scoring three runs or less this season and the team has lost 16 of its last 17 games when scoring four runs or less.

Comet's Tales: Hyeseong Kim went 1-for-4 Tuesday and is 7-for-16 (.434) to start the road trip...Kim has hit safely in eight of his last nine games, going 13-for-33 (.394) with four extra-base hits and five RBI, and in his last eight games, he is 12-for-29 (.414)...Since June 25 (16 G), Kim is batting .327 (18-for-55), leading the Comets in OBP (.406) during the span.

Jack Attack: Jack Suwinski extended his hitting streak to six games, going 1-for-4 last night. He is batting .391 (9-for-23) with five extra-base hits and six RBI during the stretch. Going back further, Suwinski has hit safely in 13 of his last 15 games, batting .386 (22-for-57) with nine extra-base hits and 14 RBI since June 27...Suwinski ranks second in the league with 45 extra-base hits, tied for second with 24 doubles, third with 67 RBI and a .569 SLG, fourth with 19 home runs and 177 total bases and tied for fourth with 70 runs.

Around the Horn: Last night, OKC lost a third straight series opener and has lost five of the last six series openers. Each of the previous three times the Comets lost a road series opener, they also went on to lose Game 2...Austin Gauthier did not play Tuesday but homered Sunday, going 3-for-5 with a game-high three RBI. The dinger was Gauthier's second in a three-game span and he has notched at least one RBI in each of his last five games with a plate appearance (10 RBI)...The Comets have committed an error in four straight games (6 E) for their longest streak since April 17-21...The Comets are 5-10 on Wednesdays this season, with a 1-6 mark on the road...OKC pitchers tallied eight strikeouts last night and have struck out 170 batters over the last 17 games.







Pacific Coast League Stories from July 22, 2026

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