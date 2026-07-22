Jagger Haynes Promoted to Triple-A El Paso

Published on July 22, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

El Paso Chihuahuas News Release







EL PASO - The San Diego Padres have assigned 23-year-old left-handed pitcher Jagger Haynes to Triple-A El Paso.

Haynes is the 13th-ranked prospect in the Padres organization, according to MLB Pipeline. Over 18 starts for the Double-A San Antonio Missions this season, the 6-foot-3, 170-pound left-hander is 3-3 with a 4.37 ERA. He has allowed 79 hits and 41 walks, with 85 strikeouts across 94.2 innings pitched. Opponents are batting .228 against Haynes as he boasts a 1.27 WHIP.

He ranks among the Texas League's leaders in multiple pitching categories. He leads the league in innings pitched (94.2) and is tied 1st in games started (18). Haynes is also 3rd in opponent batting average (.228), 4th in WHIP (.127), 6th in ERA (4.37), and tied 7th in strikeouts (85).

The North Carolina native has recorded eight quality starts this season and has reached a season-high 6.2 innings pitched on three occasions. In the month of June, he made five starts and posted a 2-0 record with a 3.56 ERA in 30.1 innings. One of Haynes' most dominant outings came on June 12 against the Frisco RoughRiders, when he tossed six shutout innings, allowing one hit and two walks with five strikeouts.

The left-hander has recorded seven or more strikeouts in five starts this season, including a season-high eight punchouts as recent as July 17 against Corpus Christi.

Haynes is now in his fourth season in MiLB since being drafted in the 5th round of the 2020 MLB Draft by the San Diego Padres. He was taken 139th overall out of West Columbus High School in Cerro Gordo, NC. Despite being drafted in 2020, Haynes made his professional debut in the 2023 season after a series of injuries the sidelined the left-hander.

The Chihuahuas' 2026 season continues Tuesday, July 21 in Las Vegas. It will mark the first meeting of the season with the El Paso Chihuahuas (7-13, 42-53) and the Las Vegas Aviators (13-8, 57-37).

First pitch is scheduled for 8:05 p.m. Mountain Time at Las Vegas Ballpark. The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.







Pacific Coast League Stories from July 22, 2026

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