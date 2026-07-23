Salt Lake Bees to Air Four Games on Angels Broadcast Television

Published on July 22, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Salt Lake Bees News Release







SOUTH JORDAN, Utah - The Los Angeles Angels and Angels Broadcast Television (ABTV) announced today that four Salt Lake Bees games will air on the network as part of its 10-game Angels affiliate broadcast schedule during the 2026 season.

The Bees will make their first appearance on ABTV on Sunday, July 26, when they host the Omaha Storm Chasers at 6:05 p.m. MDT. The broadcast will mark the first of four consecutive Sunday home games featured on the network to close out the season.

"We're excited to continue expanding the visibility of the Salt Lake Bees and our players through Angels Broadcast Television," said Corina Nelson, VP of Baseball Operations. "This gives our fans another opportunity to follow the next generation of Angels while showcasing the great atmosphere at The Ballpark at America First Square. We're grateful to the Angels for including the Bees in this year's affiliate broadcast schedule."

Salt Lake's remaining ABTV broadcasts are scheduled for Sunday, Aug. 9 vs. Oklahoma City; Sunday, Aug. 23 vs. Reno and Sunday, Sept. 13 vs. the Round Rock Express.

"Everyone involved with the Salt Lake Bees operates with a Major League mindset and standard," said Tony Parks, play-by-play announcer of the Salt Lake Bees. "Having Bees baseball on Angels TV is another great step in that direction. We are excited and honored to show the fans in Southern California what Salt Lake Bees baseball is all about on the field and in everything we do as an organization."

Each broadcast will feature the Bees' regular broadcast team of play-by-play announcer Tony Parks and sideline reporter Sammy Miller.

"I'm beyond excited and feel so blessed to be given this opportunity to be on ABTV," said Sammy Miller, Salt Lake Bees sideline reporter. "It's an honor to have this platform to continue to share the incredible stories of these players and coaches across the Angels organization. It's something I dreamed of my whole life and ready to welcome Halos fans into all the fun we have at The Ballpark at America First Square."

Fans with a cable or satellite subscription that includes ABTV can also stream affiliate broadcasts through Angels TV. For additional information on accessing ABTV, visit angels.com/watch.

ABTV Broadcast Schedule

Date Matchup Time

Sunday, July 26, 2026 Salt Lake Bees vs. Omaha Storm Chasers (KC) 6:00 p.m. MDT

Sunday, August 9, 2026 Salt Lake Bees vs. Oklahoma City Comets (LAD) 6:00 p.m. MDT

Sunday, August 23, 2026 Salt Lake Bees vs. Reno Aces (AZ) 6:00 p.m. MDT

Sunday, September 13, 2026 Salt Lake Bees vs. Round Rock Express (TEX) 6:00 p.m. MDT







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