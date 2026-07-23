SAC Postgame Notes 7.22 vs. OKC

Published on July 22, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Sacramento River Cats News Release







FINAL: Sacramento River Cats (11-12/53-42) 7 vs. Oklahoma City Comets (11-11/52-44) 1

RIVER CATS NOTES

The Sacramento River Cats won today's game 7-1, giving them a three-game winning streak for the first time since July 7-9 vs. Salt Lake...they are now 8-3 in their last 11 games after going 4-12 in the 16 games prior...they are now 12-7 in day games, 37-18 when scoring first, and 19-12 when committing one error.

The River Cats recorded a multi-homer game for the 22nd time this season; they are now 19-3 in such games...marked the first time the River Cats have had multiple homers in back-to-back games since June 17-18 at Oklahoma City...all nine Cats recorded a hit for the eighth time this season; they are now 6-2 in such games.

Blade Tidwell was the starter and earned his second career win as a River Cat...allowed one run just three hits, with four walks and five strikeouts in 5.0 innings...Tidwell has fanned 71 batters across 13 starts since May 9, ranking first in all of Triple-A since that date...has walked 25 batters since June 1, the second-most in the PCL in that span.

Parks Harber (2-for-5) recorded his first Triple-A home run, a 405-foot, two-run shot in the first inning, scoring Scott Bandura...marked his fifth first-inning homer of the season and Sacramento's 16th first-inning homer...Parks had 12 home runs with Double-A Richmond this season, ranking third on the team...was his second multi-hit game with the Kitties...batted in four runs, his third four-RBI game this season (also, May 13 and July 3 with Richmond)...he has hit safely in all five games with Sacramento, batting .381 (8-for-21) with one double, one home run, seven RBI, three walks, a .480 on-base percentage and a 1.051 OPS.

Scott Bandura (3-for-5) knocked his fourth home run as a River Cat, a 400-foot, two-run shot to right field that was 109.9 mph off the bar...extended his hitting streak to five-straight games...marked his 13th multi-hit game with Sacramento and fourth consecutive...marked the second time in his career he has had four-straight multi-hit games (also April 18-23 this season with Richmond)...he is batting .545 (12-for-22) with two doubles, one home run, five RBI, three walks, one stolen base, a .773 slugging percentage and a 1.373 OPS on his current hitting streak since July 17.

Turner Hill went 1-for-3, extending his hitting streak to 10-straight games, the 3rd longest active hitting streak in the PCL...he is batting .452 (19-for-42) with three doubles, two triples, one home run, six RBI, two walks, six stolen bases, a .690 slugging percentage and a 1.167 OPS in that span since July 8....swiped second in the seventh inning, his team-leading 21st stolen base this season, fifth-most in the PCL.

Zach Morgan went 1-for-4 with an RBI double...extended his hitting streak to five-straight games...he is batting .333 (6-for-18) with two doubles, one home run, seven RBI, two walks, a .611 slugging percentage and a .992 OPS in that span since July 11.

COMETS NOTES

The Oklahoma City Comets lost today's game, 1-7, and now are 7-8 in their last 15 games...the Comets recorded just five hits, their 15th time this season with five-or-less hits in a game, and first time since July 7 vs. El Paso.

Christian Romero was the starter and was dealt the loss, his third of the season and first since June 2...allowed five runs (4 earned) on seven hits, with one walk and four strikeouts in 4.0 innings of work...was his fifth time this season allowing multiple home runs.

Ryan Fitzgerald went 1-for-5...he leads the league in hits at 117 with the next-closest being Joey Meneses with 102...he is batting .341 (28-for-82) with three doubles, one home run, nine RBI, two walks, three stolen bases and a .795 OPS since June 24.

Jack Suwinski went 1-for-2, extending his hitting streak to seven-straight games...he is batting .400 (10-for-25) with four doubles, one triple, six RBI, four walks, a .640 slugging percentage and a 1.092 OPS in that span since July 9.







Pacific Coast League Stories from July 22, 2026

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