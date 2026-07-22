SAC Postgame Notes & Box Score 7.21 vs. OKC

Published on July 22, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Sacramento River Cats News Release







FINAL: Sacramento River Cats (10-12/52-42) 7 vs. Oklahoma City Comets (11-10/52-43) 3

RIVER CATS NOTES

The Sacramento River Cats won tonight's game, 7-3, their first back-to-back games since July 8-9...they are now 26-18 at home, 36-18 when scoring first, and 28-19 when committing no errors...marked the River Cats' 21st multi-homer game of the season, they are now 18-3 in such games.

Trent Harris made his first career start tonight but did not factor into the decision...threw 3.0 hitless innings, allowng just one hit and fanning a Triple-A-career-high-tying four batters (also done August 29, 2025 at Reno)...retired nine of the 1- batters he faced.

Reiver Sanmartín earned his second win of the season...threw 2.2 scoreless innings, allowing one hit and fanning one batter.

Adrián Sugastey (2-for-4) made his Triple-A debut and homered in his second at-bat in the fourth inning, a 376-foot, solo shot to left field...became the second River Cat to homer in their Triple-A debut this season (also, Aeverson Arteaga, May 14 at Round Rock)...marked his 15th multi-hit game this season.

Will Brennan (1-for-5) knocked his third home run of the season, a 353-foot, two-run shot to right field...led off the order for just the second time this season (also, March 31 at Salt Lake)...extended his hitting streak to five-straight games.

Turner Hill went 2-for-4 with a double and a triple...marked his fourth three-bagger of the season, T-9th most in the PCL...extended his hitting streak to nine-straight games, he is batting .462 (18-for-39) with two doubles, two triples, one home run, six RBI, one walk, five stolen bases, a .718 slugging percentage and a 1.193 OPS in that span since July 8....swiped second in the fifth inning, his team-leading 20th stolen base this season, T-5th in the PCL...was his team-leading 26th multi-hit game.

Scott Bandura went 2-for-4, his 12th multi-hit game with Sacramento...extended his hitting streak to four-straight games and marking his third-consecutive multi-hit game...is his first time with three-straight multi-hit games since June 24-26, 2025 with High-A Eugene...he has hit safely in 14 of his last 16 games, batting .393 (22-for-56) with three doubles, two home runs, 13 RBI, 16 walks, eight stolen bases, a .514 on-base percentage and a 1.068 OPS in that span since June 30.

COMETS NOTES

The Oklahoma City Comets lost tonight's game, 5-7...they are now 7-7 in their last 14 games.

Jackson Farris was the starter and was dealt his fifth loss of the season...allowed five runs (4 earned) on seven hits (1 HR) with two walks and six strikeouts in 4.1 innings of work...marked his third time this season allowing seven-or-more hits and fourth time allowing four-or-more earned runs...has not had a scoreless outing since throwing two scoreless innings on May 27.

Ryan Ward (1-for-4) recorded his 11th home run of the season, a 414-foot, three-run shot to center field to give Oklahoma City their first runs of the night...was his third-longest homer of the season...marked his fourth homer in his last six games, he is batting .417 (10-for-24) with two doubles, four home runs, 11 RBI, three walks, a 1.000 slugging percentage and a 1.464 OPS in that span since July 10.

Kiké Hernández (MLR) went 1-for-3...he is batting .226 (12-for-53) with three doubles, one triple, three RBI, five walks, a .293 on-base percentage and a .614 OPS in 15 games on major league rehab with the Comets.

Ryan Fitzgerald went 1-for-4...he leads the league in hits at 117 with the next-closest being Joey Meneses with 102...he is batting .351 (27-for-77) with three doubles, one home run, nine RBI, two walks, three stolen bases and a .799 OPS since June 24.

Jack Suwinski went 1-for-4, extending his hitting streak to six-straight games...he is batting .391 (9-for-23) with four doubles, one triple, six RBI, two walks, a .652 slugging percentage and a 1.059 OPS in that span since July 9.







Pacific Coast League Stories from July 22, 2026

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