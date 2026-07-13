SAC Postgame Notes & Box Score 7.12 vs. SL

Published on July 12, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Sacramento River Cats News Release







FINAL: Sacramento River Cats (7-11/49-41) 8 vs. Salt Lake Bees (7-11/46-46) 11

RIVER CATS NOTES

The Sacramento River Cats lost today's game, 8-11...they are now 25-18 at home, 15-24 when their opponent scores first, 27-19 when committing no errors, and 3-6 when giving up double-digit runs to their opponent...gave up six runs in the first inning, their first time doing so since September 5, 2014 at Salt Lake (also 6).

Eric Cerantola made his first start since May 9, 2025 with Omaha and 25th start of his career and was dealt the loss, his fourth of the season and first with Sac...allowed two runs on zero hits, with five walks and no strikeouts in 0.1 inning...his five walks allowed in the first marked the second time in franchise history a River Cat has allowed five free passes in the first inning (also, Casey Kelly, April 22, 2018 at Tacoma)...marked the third time in franchise history a River Cats starter pitched 0.1 innings or less; the other two were both 0.0 innings (June 1, 2012, Bruce Billings; and May 6, 2013, Sonny Gray).

Turner Hill went 2-for-5 with a double, his team-leading 23rd multi-hit game with Sacramento...he is batting .500 (15-for-30) with three doubles, one triple, one home run, six RBI, three walks, three stolen bases, a .767 slugging percentage and a 1.338 OPS in seven games since July 4.

Daniel Susac (MLR) went 2-for-5 with an RBI double...he is batting .464 (13-for-28) with one double, three home runs, nine RBI, three walks, two stolen bases, ab .821 slugging percentage and a 1.366 OPS across his eight total games with Sacramento on MLB rehab...marked his 13th multi-hit game of the season and fourth with the River Cats.

Dayson Croes went 4-for-4 with two doubles...marked the first four-hit game of his career, and the ninth by a River Cat this season...marked just his second and third extra-base-hits as a River Cat, the other being his home run on June 25...was his second multi-extra-base-hit game this season (also, 2 doubles, April 14 with Double-A Richmond).

Aeverson Arteaga went 3-for-5, his fourth three-hit game of the season, and second with Sacramento...he is batting .252 (33-for-131) with six doubles, two home runs, 24 RBI, 11 walks, a .310 on-base percentage and a .654 OPS in 38 games as a River Cat.

BEES NOTES

The Salt Lake Bees won today's game, 11-8...they are now 4-9 in their last 13 games.

George Klassen was the starter but did not factor into the decision...allowed four runs on six hits, with three walks and no strikeouts in 4.1 innings of work...marked the second time this season where he did not record a strikeout (also, May 1 vs. Sacramento).Jared Southard earned his first win of the season...threw 2.1 scoreless innings, allowing four hits and fanning one batter.

Ryan Nicholson (2-for-4) knocked his third home run of the season, two-out, 407-foot grand slam in the first inning...marked the third grand slam of his career and first at the Triple-A level...was his 12th multi-hit game of the season and third with Salt Lake.

Yolmer Sánchez (2-for-4) recorded his fifth home run of the season, a 353-foot, two-run shot to right field...marked his 18th multi-hit game...he is batting .347 (17-for-49) with four doubles, two home runs, 14 RBI, nine walks, three stolen bases, a .458 on-base percentage and a 1.009 OPS in 14 day games.

Jeimer Candelario (1-for-3) knocked his sixth home run, a 394-foot, solo blast to right center field...he is batting .296 (24-for-81) with five doubles, three triples, two home runs, 14 RBI, 11 walks, and an .886 OPS in 20 games since June 15.

Ben Gobbel (0-for-1) entered the game as a pinch runner in the seventh...struck out in his single at-bat, ending his league-leading 17-game hitting streak as well as his league-leading 26-game on-base streak.







Pacific Coast League Stories from July 12, 2026

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