Meyers Walk-Off Blast Powers Space Cowboys Past Isotopes

Published on July 12, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Sugar Land Space Cowboys News Release







SUGAR LAND, TX - Jake Meyers launched a walk-off two-run home run as the Sugar Land Space Cowboys (13-5, 45-47) earned a 3-1 victory over the Albuquerque Isotopes (7-11, 46-47) on Sunday afternoon at Constellation Field.

With the game tied 1-1 entering the bottom of the ninth, Joey Loperfido drew a leadoff walk before stealing second to move into scoring position. Meyers then crushed a two-run home run to right field, his second of the series, lifting the Space Cowboys to a walk-off victory.

Sugar Land struck first in the bottom of the third. Garret Guillemette opened the inning with a single before Cavan Biggio lined an RBI double to center field, bringing home Guillemette to give the Space Cowboys a 1-0 lead.

RHP Ronel Blanco turned in 4.1 scoreless innings in his rehab outing, allowing four hits while keeping Albuquerque off the scoreboard. RHP Logan VanWey entered in the fifth and retired both batters he faced, recording a strikeout and a groundout to get out of the inning. RHP Cody Bolton worked two-thirds of an inning in the sixth, allowing one hit and striking out one before RHP Miguel Ullola induced a flyout on three pitches to end the frame.

The Isotopes evened the score in the seventh after Ryan Ritter was hit by a pitch and Conner Capel reached on catcher's interference. Ritter later came around to score on a fielder's choice, tying the game at 1-1.

RHP Brandon McPherson kept Sugar Land within striking distance over the final three innings, allowing just one run while striking out two to earn his first win of the year.

NOTABLE:

Jake Meyers walk-off homer on Sunday was the 11 th walk-off home run in Space Cowboys history and the first since September 4, 2025 when Zach Cole hit a walk-off grand slam against Oklahoma City. It is fourth time a Space Cowboys' batter has hit a walk-off homer against Albuquerque and also the Space Cowboys seventh walk-off win of the season.

RHP Ronel Blanco tossed 4.1 scoreless innings on Sunday, tying his season high as he continues his rehab assignment following right elbow surgery. He threw 68 pitches, 44 strikes and last threw 4.1 innings during his rehab start with Corpus Christi on July 1 at Northwest Arkansas.

Joey Loperfido went 1-for-3 with a walk and a run scored on Sunday, extending his hitting streak to four games. Over that time, Loperfido is 7-for-17 (.412) with two doubles, a home run, six RBI, six runs scored and one walk.

Cavan Biggio went 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI on Sunday afternoon. Biggio has now reached base safely in 16 of his 18 games against Albuquerque this season going 15-for-58 (.259) with two doubles, five home runs, 11 RBI, 16 walks and 12 runs scored.

RHP Miguel Ullola made his ninth consecutive scoreless appearance in Sunday's series finale throwing just three pitches, two for strikes. Since being transferred to the bullpen, Ullola has allowed a run in just one of his 13 relief outings.

Raynel Delgado went 1-for-3 on Sunday, collecting his first hit as a member of the Space Cowboys after being optioned to Sugar Land on July 6.

RHP Brandon McPherson tossed 3.0 innings only allowing one run while striking out two to earn his first win of the year. McPherson tossed 41 pitches, 30 strikes and topped out at 95.5 mph.

Following Sunday's series finale against Albuquerque, the Sugar Land Space Cowboys will head into the MLB All-Star break before returning to action on Friday, July 17, to open a three-game series against the El Paso Chihuahuas. Both teams have yet to announce a starting pitcher as first pitch from Southwest University Park is scheduled for 7:35 pm CT. The game can be seen on the Bally Sports Live app and MiLB.TV and can be heard online anywhere at SLSpaceCowboys.com/Listen.







Pacific Coast League Stories from July 12, 2026

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