Colton Gordon Recognized as Pacific Coast League Pitcher of the Week

Published on July 13, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Sugar Land Space Cowboys News Release







SUGAR LAND, TX - Sugar Land Space Cowboys left-handed pitcher Colton Gordon has been named the Pacific Coast League Pitcher of the Week for the week of July 7 - 12, as announced by Minor League Baseball on Monday.

This is the second time in three weeks that Gordon has been named Pacific Coast League Pitcher of the Week and the third time this season. Gordon started for Sugar Land on Friday night against Albuquerque and turned in 6.0 shutout innings, scattering four hits and a walk while striking out seven, tied for the most strikeouts in an outing this year for Gordon. Among pitchers who started at least one game during the week, Gordon was one of just six pitchers who did not allow a run in their outing and joined teammates LHP Josh Hendrickson and RHP Ronel Blanco as the only pitchers that threw at least 4.0 innings during the week without surrendering a run.

Gordon was also named the Pacific Coast League Pitcher of the Week for June 22 - 28 after throwing 6.0 shutout, one-hit innings on June 28 vs. El Paso, and earned the honor for the week of May 25 - 31. It is the fifth Pacific Coast League Pitcher of the Week recognition in his career for Gordon after he also captured the award twice in a three-week span in 2024, taking home the award on August 25 and September 8 in 2024.

It is the 22nd time a Space Cowboys hurler has won Pitcher of the Week honors in franchise history and the fourth of the season for Sugar Land, joining LHP Josh Hendrickson who was named the PCL Pitcher of the Week for April 14 - 19.







Pacific Coast League Stories from July 13, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.