Fights Under the Lights Comes to Constellation Field

Published on July 15, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Sugar Land Space Cowboys News Release







SUGAR LAND, TX - In partnership with BiYu Promotions and Combat Vision TV, Constellation Field will host "Fights Under the Lights" a live professional boxing event on Friday, August 14.

The card is scheduled to have 10 total fights (Bouts subject to change) with the ring set up on the infield at Constellation Field. Gates are set to open at 4:30 pm with the first fight commencing at 5 pm. Tickets are available starting at $45 for general admission in the seating bowl at Constellation Field and run all the way up to ringside seats on the field at the home of the Space Cowboys.

Tickets are available for purchase online here and more information on "Fights Under the Lights" can be found online here. Parking is available for $10 per vehicle and can be purchased in advance here. Details on fighters will be released at a later date.







Pacific Coast League Stories from July 15, 2026

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