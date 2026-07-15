Chihuahuas Award $25,000 in All-Star Scholarships in Memory of Yolanda Arriola

Published on July 15, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

El Paso Chihuahuas News Release







EL PASO, TEXAS - The Chihuahuas announce the recipients of the 2026 All-Star Scholarship in Memory of Yolanda Arriola, awarding a total of $25,000 to five El Paso-area graduating seniors recognized for excellence in academics, leadership, and community service.

Established in memory of Yolanda Arriola, the founder and chief executive officer of Southwest University, who passed away in 2020, the scholarship honors her unwavering commitment to education, opportunity, and the future of El Paso's youth. Created in 2019 as part of the Triple-A All-Star Game & Home Run Derby, the annual scholarship program continues Arriola's legacy by investing in students whose hard work, perseverance, and dedication embody the values she championed throughout her life.

The 2026 All-Star Scholarship recipients are:

Saul Munoz, Canutillo HS - $10,000

Elvis Ortiz, Socorro HS - $5,000

Ava Saucedo, Eastlake HS - $5,000

Trager Simpson, Transmountain Early College High School - $2,500

Milagros Quinlan, Franklin High School - $2,500

Since its inception, the All-Star Scholarship has helped deserving El Paso students pursue higher education while honoring Arriola's lasting impact on the Borderland community.

"Receiving this scholarship means a lot to me because I've learned that life gives back what you put into it," the $10,000 scholarship recipient Munoz said. "Galatians 6:7-9 has always reminded me that you reap what you sow and that staying consistent matters. This opportunity feels like one of those moments where the work starts to show, and it motivates me to keep building toward a life of purpose and impact."

The scholarship continues to reflect Arriola's lifelong commitment to expanding educational opportunities throughout the Borderland. In 1999, Arriola founded Southwest University with the mission of providing a pathway to success for individuals without a high school diploma. Her dedication to the community extended beyond education; in 2013, Southwest University secured the naming rights to the downtown ballpark, now proudly known as Southwest University Park, home of the Chihuahuas and El Paso Locomotive FC.

Arriola's unwavering passion, generosity, and leadership made her a beloved mentor and inspiration-not only within Southwest University and MountainStar Sports Group but also throughout the El Paso community.

The Chihuahuas return home for a three-game series against the Sugar Land Space Cowboys (Houston Astros affiliate) from Friday, July 17 through Sunday, July 19. Fans can celebrate Christmas in July all weekend long, featuring a Nutcracker figurine giveaway on Friday, a Fireworks Spectacular on Saturday, and Faith & Family Night on Sunday that includes a mini-Chico bobblehead giveaway for kids 12 and under while supplies last.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit epchihuahuas.com.

PREVIOUS ALL-STAR SCHOLARSHIP RECIPIENTS

2019 Scholars:

Alan Eduardo Lizarraga Lujan - Valle Verde Early College HS

Ethan Ontiveros - Bowie HS

Wendy Salazar - Jefferson HS

Mariangela Cobain - Coronado HS

Ashley Crooks - Parkland HS

2021 Scholars:

Fernando Sepulveda - Coronado HS

Marlenne Garcia - Austin HS

Elliot Ayoub - Montwood HS

Rey Sanchez - Parkland HS

Dejanira Hernandez - Northwest Early College

2022 Scholars:

Martin Rodriguez - Franklin HS

Evelyn Zarate - Montwood HS

Keiley Tierce - Franklin HS

Kimberly Sarabia - Mountain View HS

Marvin Parker - Parkland Early College

2023 Scholars:

Damian Lem - El Dorado HS

Richard Maese - Ysleta HS

Yoseph Ortega - Harmony Science Academy

Ashley Aguilera - El Dorado HS

Aylin Tepezano - Clint HS

2024 Scholars:

Daniel Rubio - Montwood HS

Mercedes Lopez - Socorro HS

Evelyn Gesualdo-Lopez - Canutillo HS

Kayla Newbern - Franklin HS

Lucille Marta - Gadsden HS

2025 Scholars:

Adriana Gonzalez - Americas HS

Kayden Robey - Arrowhead Park Early College High School

Isabella Nauer - Pebble Hills HS

Julian Almanzan - Coronado HS

Marian Delgado-Garcia - Pebble Hills HS

Katherine Baer - Coronado HS







Pacific Coast League Stories from July 15, 2026

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