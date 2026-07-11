Gordon Spins Third Quality Start as Space Cowboys Blank Isotopes

Published on July 10, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Sugar Land Space Cowboys News Release







SUGAR LAND, TX - LHP Colton Gordon turned in 6.0 scoreless innings and Joey Loperfido blasted a grand slam as the Sugar Land Space Cowboys (11-5, 43-47) defeated the Albuquerque Isotopes (7-9, 46-45), 10-0 on Friday night at Constellation Field.

Sugar Land wasted no time jumping in front in the bottom of the first. Cavan Biggio led off the inning with a single before Pascanel Ferreras connected on an RBI double, bringing home Biggio for the game's first run. Loperfido followed with a single to put runners on the corners before Trenton Brooks drew a walk to load the bases. Lucas Spence then worked an RBI walk to extend the lead, and a wild pitch allowed Loperfido to score, giving the Space Cowboys a 3-0 advantage after one.

Sugar Land broke the game open in the second inning. Tommy Sacco Jr ., Biggio and Ferreras collected three consecutive singles to load the bases before Loperfido launched a grand slam to right field, stretching the Space Cowboy lead to 7-0.

Sugar Land continued their momentum by adding three more runs in the third. Edwin Díaz was hit by a pitch to begin the inning before César Salazar singled, putting runners on the corners. Sacco Jr. drove in Díaz with an RBI single before Biggio drew a walk to load the bases. Ferreras followed with an RBI walk, and another wild pitch brought home the final run of the inning as the Space Cowboys took a commanding 10-0 lead.

Gordon continued to cruise on the mound, earning his third quality start of the season. The left-hander only allowed four hits and one walk while striking out seven, matching his season high. RHP Michael Knorr followed with a perfect seventh inning, striking out two on just 10 pitches, all of which were strikes. RHP Julio Rodriguez worked a scoreless eighth with one strikeout before RHP Jose Fleury closed out the shutout with a scoreless ninth.

NOTABLE:

Joey Loperfido connected for Sugar Land's second grand slam of the season on Friday night. Loperfido's last grand slam also came against Albuquerque on April 12, 2024, while the last Space Cowboys grand slam was hit by Trenton Brooks on June 25 against El Paso. Loperfido also recorded his second consecutive multi-hit game, finishing 2-for-5 with a home run, four RBI and two runs scored.

Pascanel Ferreras went 2-for-4 with a double, two RBI, a walk and two runs scored on Friday night. In nine games against Albuquerque this season, Ferreras is 14-for-34 (.412) with five doubles, one triple, 10 RBI, three walks and 10 runs scored. Since being promoted from Corpus Christi on June 2, Ferreras has collected nine doubles, tied for the fifth most in the Pacific Coast League during that span.

RHP Michael Knorr fired a perfect inning in relief on Friday night, striking out two while throwing 10 pitches, all for strikes. Knorr threw the two-hardest pitches of the game topping out at 97.2 MPH.

LHP Colton Gordon recorded his third quality start of the season on Friday, tying RHP Ethan Pecko for the most on the Space Cowboys roster. Gordon matched his season high with seven strikeouts over 6.0 scoreless innings, allowing just four hits and one walk.

César Salazar went 2-for-4 with a double and a run scored on Friday night, extending his on-base streak to 15 games, the longest active streak on the Space Cowboys roster.

Cavan Biggio went 2-for-3 with a walk and two runs scored on Friday night. Over his last nine games against Albuquerque, Biggio is 10-for-31 (.323) with a double, four home runs, seven RBI, 10 walks and 10 runs scored.

Tommy Sacco Jr. went 2-for-3 with an RBI, a walk and two runs scored on Friday night marking his first multi-hit game since June 26 @ El Paso.

Sugar Land's shutout was their fourth of the season and their second of the second half, with their last shutout coming on June 25 against El Paso in an 11-0 win.

Sugar Land looks to secure a series victory on Saturday night with RHP Ethan Pecko taking the mound for the Space Cowboys opposite LHP Sean Sullivan for the Isotopes. The game can be seen on the Bally Sports Live app and MiLB.TV and can be heard online anywhere at SLSpaceCowboys.com/Listen.







Pacific Coast League Stories from July 10, 2026

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