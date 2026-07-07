Peña, McCullers and Blanco All Scheduled to Appear with Sugar Land on Tuesday

Published on July 7, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Sugar Land Space Cowboys News Release







SUGAR LAND, TX - The Sugar Land Space Cowboys are scheduled to have three players appear on Major League rehab on Tuesday night as INF Jeremy Peña, RHP Lance McCullers Jr. and RHP Ronel Blanco are all set play in the series opener against the Albuquerque Isotopes. Highlights of tonight's game can be found during the contest here, and the game can be seen without any blackout on the Bally Sports Live App and MLB.TV and can be heard online, anywhere at SLSpaceCowboys.com/Listen.

Peña was assigned to Sugar Land on Tuesday as he returns from left calf strain that landed the 2022 World Series MVP on the IL on June 30. This season with Houston, Peña hit .295 in 48 games with nine doubles, six home runs, 21 RBI, 34 runs scored and eight stolen bases in nine attempts. This is the second time in his career Peña has been assigned to Sugar Land on Major League rehab after he played in a pair of games with the Space Cowboys on July 29 and 30, 2025 in which he went 1-for-6 with a home run and a walk.

McCullers Jr. is scheduled to start for the Space Cowboys as he continues his Major League rehab assignment with the team while returning from right shoulder inflammation. This is set to be McCullers' third start with the Space Cowboys after he last threw for Sugar Land on Wednesday night at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark against Oklahoma City, firing 4.0 innings and allowing one run on four hits with a walk and three strikeouts. This year with the Space Cowboys, McCullers has thrown 7.0 innings and given up just one run on six hits with a walk and seven total strikeouts.

Blanco is set to make his first appearance of the year with Sugar Land after having his Major League rehab assignment transferred to Sugar Land on Tuesday. The 32-year-old began his return from right elbow surgery on June 19 with an outing with the FCL-Astros in which he went 3.0 shutout innings before having his Major League rehab moved to Double-A Corpus Christi on June 25. In two starts with Corpus, Blanco fired 7.2 innings and allowed three runs, two earned, on seven hits with three walks and six strikeouts. His last outing came on Wednesday at Northwest Arkansas in which he threw 4.1 innings and allowed three runs, two earned, on five hits with a walk and four strikeouts, throwing 60 total pitches, 45 strikes. Blanco has made 101 career appearance with Sugar Land, pitching with the Space Cowboys from 2021 - 23 including 13 starts in 2023.







Pacific Coast League Stories from July 7, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.