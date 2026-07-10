OKC Comets Game Notes - July 10, 2026

Published on July 10, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Oklahoma City Comets News Release







El Paso Chihuahuas (6-9/41-49) vs. Oklahoma City Comets (8-7/49-40)

Game #90 of 149/Second Half #16 of 75/Home #48 of 74

Pitching Probables: ELP-LHP Miguel Cienfuegos (2-3, 7.44) vs. OKC-RHP Christian Romero (7-2, 4.08)

Friday, July 10, 2026 | Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark | Oklahoma City, Okla. | 7:05 p.m. CT

Radio: KGHM-AM 1340 The Game, 1340thegame.com, iHeartRadio; Video: MLB+, Bally Sports Live

Today's Game: The Oklahoma City Comets seek a third consecutive win when they continue their series against the El Paso Chihuahuas at 7:05 p.m. at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. The Comets have won back-to-back games to take a 2-1 series lead against the Chihuahuas and are 5-4 during their current 12-game homestand...Tonight is an 89ers Night with postgame fireworks presented by Air Comfort Solutions.

Last Game: The Oklahoma City Comets scored six runs over the first four innings in a 6-3 win against the El Paso Chihuahuas Thursday night at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. Oklahoma City scored a pair of unearned runs in the second inning, aided by an error, a passed ball and two wild pitches. The Comets added on with a four-run fourth inning, including RBI singles from Hyeseong Kim, Austin Gauthier and Alek Thomas to build a 6-0 lead. El Paso shot back with a three-run fifth inning, putting together four straight hits with two outs in the frame. The Chihuahuas stranded the bases loaded in the sixth inning and only saw one additional baserunner reach following that frame.

Today's Probable Pitchers: Christian Romero (7-2) makes his 18th appearance (13th start) of 2026 as he is set to make his first start since June 18 vs. Sacramento after serving in a piggyback role in each of his last three outings behind the rehabbing Landon Knack...During his last game Sunday against Sugar Land, Romero earned the win after tossing 4.0 scoreless frames, allowing two hits and one walk. He faced the minimum since he was able to induce three ground ball double plays...Across his last three outings, Romeo recorded a 2-0 record with a 1.26 ERA in 14.1 IP, allowing a total of two runs and 11 hits...Among qualified PCL pitchers, he ranks second in BAA (.258), WHIP (1.34), and wins (tied), third in ERA (4.08) while sitting eighth in innings (79.1)...The Dodgers signed Romero as a minor league free agent Jan. 15, 2021 out of Mexico.

Ryder Ryan (3-3) is set to make his 15th appearance of the season and first in a piggyback role since June 14 in Charlotte...He last pitched July 4 in OKC and was charged with the loss, allowing five runs on five hits, including two homers, with two walks and four strikeouts over 3.0 innings...Ryan was named PCL Pitcher of the Week for June 8-14 following two relief appearances in Charlotte, throwing a combined 6.2 scoreless frames with two hits, one walk and nine strikeouts. He retired 20 of 23 batters faced during the week...The righty has MLB experience with Seattle (2023) and Pittsburgh (2024) and made his MLB debut with the Mariners Aug. 11, 2023 vs. Baltimore...He is the older brother of fellow Comets pitcher River Ryan (currently on the IL) and signed with the Dodgers Jan. 28 as a minor league free agent.

Against the Chihuahuas: 2026: 2-1 2025: 10-8 All-time: 72-59 At OKC: 39-26

The Comets play their first of three series against the Chihuahuas and the teams will meet twice at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark during the second half of the season. After not facing each other at all so far in 2026, 18 of the teams' final 63 games will be against one another...Last season, the Comets took four of six games during their first meeting with the Chihuahuas at home in April 2025 and followed that with a pair of splits at each team's home ballpark...The Comets' offense scored at least nine runs in six of their 10 wins. Ryan Ward (.343 AVG, 2 HR) paced the offense with 23 hits and 21 RBI, while Justin Wrobleski allowed two runs across a pair of starts (11.2 IP)...OKC claimed a series victory over El Paso for a second straight season in 2025 and has only lost two season series since the Chihuahuas joined the PCL in 2014, last dropping a season series in 2022.

History in the Making: Ryan Ward set Oklahoma City's Bricktown-era career hits record Wednesday night and has hit safely in back-to-back games and in six of his eight games with OKC after being optioned by the Los Angeles Dodgers June 29 (7-for-30, HR, 5 RBI)...Ward now has 464 career hits, surpassing former teammate Drew Avans, who collected 462 hits from 2021-24 with OKC...Ward is also the Bricktown-era record-holder for career homers (97) and RBI (354), and since debuting with OKC in 2023, he leads all PCL hitters in hits, homers, RBI and runs (311).

No Doubting Thomas: Alek Thomas finished with a hit and RBI Thursday night as he tallied at least one hit and RBI in each of his last five games, going 7-for-19 (.368) with six extra-base hits and nine RBI...Over his last 13 games, Thomas is 17-for-48 (.354) with six doubles, two homers, 13 RBI and seven walks...He has driven in 12 runs over his last 10 games, accounting for more than half of his 20 total RBI since joining the Comets in early June (26 G)...On Wednesday, Thomas went 3-for-4 with two homers and a double, marking the second two-homer game of his career and first since June 3, 2022 with the Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Pittsburgh. He also tied his career high with 10 total bases.

Way of the K: Oklahoma City pitchers combined for 12 strikeouts last night, reaching double figures for the seventh time in the last 11 games, and the Comets' 115 strikeouts since June 27 are most among all Triple-A teams...The Comets' pitching staff has the second-most strikeouts in the league this season (790), trailing only Las Vegas (811)...OKC has finished the season among the top three PCL teams in strikeouts every year since 2019 and have led the league in strikeouts three times during the span (2019, 2023 and 2025).

Hard-Line: Zach Ehrhard was held without a hit Thursday, but since June 2, he paces the Comets with 11 home runs, 27 RBI, 16 extra-base hits, 74 total bases, 33 runs scored, a .411 OBP, .607 SLG, 1.018 OPS, and is tied for first in hits (36)...On Wednesday, Ehrhard became the first OKC player since George Springer in 2013 with multiple inside-the-park home runs in one season...Overall this season, Ehrhard ranks fourth in the league with 61 RBI, tied for fourth with 53 walks and fifth with 65 runs.

20/20 Vision: James Tibbs III collected his 20th double of the season Wednesday, joining Hunter Fitz-Gerald (Double-A Arkansas) as the only two players in the Minors with 20 doubles and 20 homers this season...Tibbs leads the PCL with 65 walks and ranks second in the PCL with 21 home runs, 71 RBI, 43 extra-base hits, 179 total bases and 73 runs...Among all players in the Minors this season, Tibbs ranks tied for sixth in extra-base hits, total bases and runs scored and tied for seventh in RBI.

Mound Matters: After allowing eight runs within the first three innings of the current series, the Comets have held El Paso to five runs over the last 24 innings, keeping the Chihuahuas 14-for-87 (.161) with one extra-base hit. Entering tonight, OKC pitchers have retired the leadoff batter in 20 of the last 21 innings and have retired the first two batters of an inning in 17 of those 21 frames...OKC has allowed two or fewer extra-base hits in all nine games during the current homestand for a total of 13 XBH. The Comets have not allowed a homer in seven of the last eight games (2 HR) and have set a new season high by not allowing a homer in four consecutive games...The Comets bullpen combined for 4.1 scoreless frames Thursday night, allowing one hit, three walks and recording six strikeouts. Over the first three games of the series against El Paso, the Comets bullpen has allowed just one run and three hits over 14.2 innings, with 11 walks and 15 strikeouts.

Stuck in the Middle: The Comets have won consecutive home games for just the second time in the last 24 games in Bricktown and for the first time since a three-game stretch June 18-20 vs. Sacramento...OKC is trying for its first series win since May 26-31 in Sugar Land (5-1) and first home series win since May 19-24 against Reno (4-2), as the Comets have split each of their last four series and have either split or lost each of their last five series, going 0-1-4 in series since the beginning of June...Starting June 2, the Comets are 16-17 across the last 33 games...The Comets have lost of split each of their last three home series and are now 11-13 in the last 24 home games since May 22.

Around the Horn: El Paso notched three steals last night, and opponents have at least one stolen base in 10 of the last 11 games, going 28-for-30 in that span, including multiple steals in nine of the 11 games. The Comets lead the PCL with 125 stolen bases allowed this season...Both the Comets and Chihuahuas were held without a home run last night for the second time in the series, and it was the fourth time the in last eight games neither team homered. El Paso (113) and OKC (109) rank first and third in the PCL in home runs, respectively...OKC last won two of the first three games of a series June 9-11 in Charlotte and has not won three of the first four games of a series since May 26-29 in Sugar Land.







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