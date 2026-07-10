Round Rock Unable to Overcome Early Reno Offense

Published on July 10, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Round Rock Express News Release







HOW IT HAPPENED:

1B John Taylor provided an early spark for the Express as he launched a solo home run to give the E-Train an early 1-0 lead.

Reno responded immediately in the bottom frame with a pair of long balls to regain the lead. CF Anderdson Rojas led off the inning with a solo home run, and LF Manuel Pena followed with a two-run shot to make it 3-1 through the first inning.

The Aces added a pair of runs in the second to extend the lead. RF Angel Ortiz walked to start the inning and came around to score on an RBI double by DH Aramis Garcia. After a sacrifice bunt to move to third, Garcia came around to score on a sacrifice fly by C Adrian Del Castillo and made it a four-run advantage through two innings.

1B Tyler Locklear extended Reno's lead to five with a solo home run in the third.

The Aces continued their scoring in the fourth to add to their tally. A double by Garcia and a single from 2B Jean Walters put runners in scoring position with no outs. Rojas grounded out, sending Garcia from third and making it a 7-1 game.

Round Rock struck for two runs in the fifth after two walks and a double loaded the bases. CF Jarred Kelenic drove in two runs with a double, cutting the deficit to four.

Reno pushed across three runs with an RBI single by SS Jose Fernandez and a two-run triple by Ortiz to extend the lead to 10-3.

Rojas recorded his second homer of the game in the sixth to extend the lead to eight.

In the seventh, 2B Diego Castillo went after the first pitch he saw and launched a solo home run to trim the deficit to seven.

Locklear returned the favor with his second solo homer of the game in the seventh to raise the Reno tally to a dozen.

In the ninth, the E-train put runners at second and third with no outs. Both runners scored on consecutive groundouts to make it a 12-6 score that would stand final.

E-TRAIN EXCERPTS:

WHERE WE STAND: With the loss, Reno takes control of the six-game series... Express have lost their second consecutive game for the second time in the second half (7/2-3 vs ABQ)... are now T-4th (OKC) in the PCL standings... are 12 G under .500 for the first time since 6/27... have allowed a PCL high 102 runs to start the second half... are 2-3 in last 5... 2-5 in their last 7... 5-5 in last 10.

RHP NOLAN KINGHAM: (L, 4.0 IP, 8 H, 7 R-ER, 1 BB, 1 SO, 3 HR, 68 pitches, 42 strikes) made his 8th start for the Express this season and his 5th on the road... T-3rd (RHP Jose Corniell) on the E-Train with 8 appearances... 3rd multi-home-run game this season... 1st time since 8/17/23 (vs BLX) with Double-A MIS to allow just 1 strikeout in an outing... used his changeup for his only strikeout, which is just his 6th strikeout on the campaign using the changeup... lone win on the season came on the road on 6/21 in the series finale at LV.

RHP RYAN LOBUS: (ND, 1.2 IP, 4 H, 1 R-ER, 5 SO, 1 HR, 41 pitches, 28 strikes) appeared in his 6th game for the E-Train this season since joining on 6/20... entered the game in the 5th and recorded two strikeouts to end the inning... gave up a solo home run with his sweeper to start the 6th and then followed by loading the bases with three singles... escaped the jam with two strikeouts to end the inning... primarily went to his sweeper (20) and his 4-seam fastball (19)... 3 strikeouts with his fastball and 2 with his sweeper... has allowed 1 R or less in his last 5 outings.

INF DIEGO CASTILLO: Launched his second home run of the season in the 7th inning... snapped a 42-game homerless streak dating back to 5/15 vs. SAC... his 418-foot blast is the 9th-longest home run by an Express batter this season... the 103.2 mph exit velocity marks the 4th-hardest round-tripper of his Triple-A career... owns a 9 G on-base streak and is slashing .316/.366/.500/.866 with 11 RBI during that span.

RHP MASON THOMPSON: (ND, 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 SO, 16 pitches, 10 strikes) pitched his first game since rejoining the E-Train today after being placed on the temporary inactive list on 7/3... 2nd consecutive scoreless outing and his 21st on the season... lone strikeout came with his sinker... fastball topped out at 96.4 mph.

LONG BALL: Express starters have allowed a PCL-high 73 HR through their first 90 G... E-Train relievers have surrendered just 50 HR, bringing the club's season total to a PCL-high 123 HR... through 90 G last season, Round Rock starters had allowed only 50 HR, which was T-3rd fewest in the league.

NOTES: Tonight's contest was the 8th PCL game this season to have 7+ home runs... marks Round Rock's first of the season... the E-Train have allowed 35 runs over the first three games of the series... 2nd most runs allowed on the season over a 3 G span (46 R 6/18-20 at LV).

NEXT GAME: Friday, July 10 at Reno FIRST PITCH: 8:35 p.m. CT BALLPARK: Greater Nevada Field

For more information about the Express, visit RRExpress.com or call (512) 255-2255. Subscribe to the E-Train email newsletter and keep up with the Express on Facebook, Instagram and X!







Pacific Coast League Stories from July 10, 2026

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