SAC Postgame Notes & Box Score 7.9 vs. SL

Published on July 10, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Sacramento River Cats News Release







FINAL: Sacramento River Cats (6-9/48-39) 5 vs. Salt Lake Bees (5-10/44-45) 3

RIVER CATS NOTES

The Sacramento River Cats won tonight's game, 5-3, winning three-straight for the first time since winning six consecutive games from June 4-10...are now 8-11 in two-run games, 15-22 when their opponent scores first, 27-18 when committing no errors, and 19-9 when striking out double-digit batters.

Blade Tidwell was the starter and earned his first win as a member of the Giants organization...was also his first win since winning three-straight from July 2-13, 2025 in two relief appearances and one start with the Mets organization...allowed three runs on six hits (1 HR) with one walk and six strikeouts in a season-high-tying 6.0 quality innings...marked his second quality start of the season (also, June 27 vs. Las Vegas)...Tidwell has struck out 61 batters across 11 starts since May 9, he is ranked first in the PCL and second among all Triple-A pitchers in that span.

Jason Foley struck out the side in the seventh, his first time doing so since September 7, 2022 with Detroit.

Eric Cernatola made his River Cats debut tonight after being claimed off waivers by San Francisco on July 6...threw 1.0 scoreless inning, allowing one hit with one strikeout.

Carson Seymour earned his first career save...was his eighth relief appearance with Sacramento this season...threw 1.0 hitless inning, allowing one walk with one strikeout.

Turner Hill (3-for-4) recorded his sixth home run of the season, a 407-foot, solo shot to center field...marked his longest homer of the season, the next longest being 390 feet on June 17 at Oklahoma City...also knocked his team-leading third triple of the season in the fourth...marked his third multi-extra-base-hit game with Sacramento (also, May 27, double and home run; and June 26, double and triple)...was his team-leading 20th multi-hit game and fifth three-hit game with the River Cats...also swiped his team-leading 16th stolen base of the season.

Nate Furman went 2-for-4 with a leadoff double, his 19th multi-hit game...leads the team in games played, appearing in 81 of the Kitties' 87 total games this season...is ranked seventh in the PCL in total hits on the season...he is batting .298 (53-for-178) with 13 doubles, one triple, four home runs, 22 RBI, 19 walks, 10 stolen bases, a .363 on-base percentage and an .812 OPS in 43 games since May 17.

Scott Bandura went 3-for-4, his 10th multi-hit game as a River Cat and second three-hit game...he is batting .341 (15-for-44) with three doubles, one triple, two home runs, 13 RBI, nine walks, four stolen bases, a .591 slugging percentage and a 1.027 OPS in 13 games since June 25.

BEES NOTES

The Salt Lake Bees dropped tonight's game, 3-5, extending their losing-streak to four-straight games...they are now 2-8 in their last 10 games.

Ben Gobbel went 1-for-4, extending his league-leading hitting streak to 15-straight games...he is batting .365 (23-for-63) with seven doubles, four home runs, 18 RBI, five walks, two stolen bases, a .667 slugging percentage and a 1.081 OPS in that span since June 21...also extended his on-base streak to 24-straight games that dates back to June 10...is the second longest active on-base streak in the league, behind Sugar Land's Zach Dezenzo's 26-game streak.

Kyren Paris (2-for-4) knocked his fourth home run of the season with Salt Lake, a 405-foot, solo shot to center field in the fourth..marked his first time with a home run in back-to-back games since hitting a homer in three-straight from April 6-9 with Los Angeles-AL...was his sixth multi-hit outing of the season and third with Salt Lake...is his first time with back-to-back multi-hit games since June 28-July 2, 2025 went he had four consecutive two-hit games.







Pacific Coast League Stories from July 10, 2026

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