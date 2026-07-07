Sacramento River Cats Homestand Highlights - Festival of Baseball: Future Nostalgia

Published on July 7, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Sacramento River Cats News Release







WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. - The Sacramento River Cats are excited to continue the season-long Festival of Baseball with this week's homestand theme: Future Nostalgia.

The River Cats are blending the timeless tradition of America's pastime with a futuristic, fan-focused week. From Nothing but Baseball Night, a quiet, classic, "just like old times" experience that's become a fan-favorite in the baseball world; to a launched-into-hyperspace Star Wars Saturday, the River Cats invite fans of all ages to celebrate the past while imagining how the next generation of fandom could take us to a galaxy far, far away. Homestand highlights include:

- Tuesday, July 7: Black Heritage Night, honoring Negro League Baseball

- Wednesday, July 8: Nothing but Baseball Night

- Friday, July 10: Bryce Eldridge T-Shirt Giveaway and Postgame Silent Disco

- Saturday, July 11: Star Wars Night

Tuesday, July 7: Black Heritage Night

Honor the legacy of the Negro Leagues while celebrating the future of baseball through our partnership with the Roots & Rising Stars Foundation, a Sacramento-based nonprofit dedicated to empowering youth through baseball, leadership development, and community impact.

Wednesday, July 8: Nothing but Baseball

Celebrate the way the game was built. No gimmicks, no promotions, no distractions. Just nine innings of pure, timeless tradition and America's favorite pastime. From the first pitch to the final out, fans can settle in for an evening filled with the crack of the bat, the call of the umpire, and the excitement that only a game of baseball can deliver.

Friday, July 10: Bryce Eldridge T-Shirt Giveaway presented by Power Market and Postgame Silent Disco

GIVEAWAY: Featuring a design celebrating the most recent San Francisco Giants top prospect and former River Cat, this shirt is a must have for Giants fans! The first 2,500 fans inside the ballpark will receive a Bryce Eldridge T-Shirt.

PREGAME HAPPY HOUR: Join us every Friday in the Beer Garden for happy hour and live music! This week features the Key of C playing classic throwbacks and today's top hits. Enjoy $3 off select pours from gates to first pitch. Happy Hour specials are also available in the Sky River Casino Solon Club and Jackson Rancheria Legacy Club.

POSTGAME SILENT DISCO: Stick around postgame for an exclusive postgame silent disco on the Rooftop and in Beer Garden! Space is limited. Be one of the first 50 fans to claim your Silent Disco headset in the Beer Garden starting at the end of the 8th inning. Silent Disco will last for 30 minutes following the final out of the game!

SMUD ORANGE FRIDAY: The Sacramento River Cats rep their Sactown orange jerseys every Friday in tribute to parent affiliate, the San Francisco Giants.

Saturday, July 11: Star Wars Night and Sutter Health Fireworks Saturday

Join the River Cats for an out-of-this-galaxy Star Wars Night at Sutter Health Park. Whether you cheer for the Jedi, the Rebels, or even the Dark Side, this is your chance to come out for a night of themed entertainment, iconic characters and galactic fun for all ages.

Iconic Star Wars characters can be found at the main gate, alongside cosmic music from DJ Lady Char.

FAMILY FUN PACK: With savings up to 50%, you can enhance your game day with a hot dog, soda, and an exclusive River Cats item that aligns with our Saturday theme.

THIS WEEK'S LIMITED-EDITION TICKET PACK ITEM: River Cats Star Wars T-Shirt

SUTTER HEALTH FIREWORKS SATURDAY: Enjoy Star Wars-themed postgame fireworks, presented by Sutter Health.

GAME-USED JERSEY AUCTION: Join us every Saturday for a specialty jersey auction as the River Cats take the field in themed uniforms! Fans can bid on game-used Star Wars jerseys with the proceeds benefiting the Future Foundation.

Each weekly lineup also features the following recurring promotions.

Toyota Two for Tuesdays

Value-seekers can enjoy two-for-one concessions menu items, $2 hot dogs and novelty ice cream, plus select two-for-one online ticket offers.

Bogle Wine Wednesday

Fans looking to mix it up midweek can enjoy a toast to local wine country featuring $2 off all Bogle Wines throughout the stadium and a rotating Froze Flavor of the Month at the Bogle Family Vineyard Cart.

Taps and Trivia Thursdays

Built for beer and trivia lovers, Taps and Trivia Thursdays feature pregame trivia in the Beer Garden and interactive in-game trivia. Plus, special beer pricing including $9.16 rotating 16-ounce local taps at the Beer Garden, Sky River Casino Solon Club and Jackson Rancheria Legacy Club, and $5 12-ounce domestic draft selections at all main concession stands.

Kids Rule Sundays

Fuel up with the 5-for-$3 Kids Value Menu featuring five kid-favorite items for $3 each. Join early for playerautographs from two River Cats players before the game and kids run the bases postgame!







Pacific Coast League Stories from July 7, 2026

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