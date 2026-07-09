Hendrickson Spins Five Scoreless as Space Cowboys Take Game Two

Published on July 9, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Sugar Land Space Cowboys News Release







SUGAR LAND, TX- LHP Josh Hendrickson tossed five scoreless innings as the Sugar Land Space Cowboys (10-4, 42-46) defeated the Albuquerque Isotopes (6-8, 45-44) 5-2 on Wednesday night in game two of their six-game series at Constellation Field.

Sugar Land broke the tie in the bottom of the third after both teams were held scoreless through the first two innings. Pascanel Ferreras and Lucas Spence opened the frame with back-to-back singles before Garret Guillemette grounded into a double play, allowing Ferreras to score from third and give the Space Cowboys a 1-0 lead.

The Space Cowboys added to their advantage in the fifth inning. Trenton Brooks led off with a double before Ferreras followed with an RBI double into left field, extending the lead to 2-0. After a groundout moved Ferreras to third, Guillemette connected on the first Triple-A hit of his career into left field for an RBI single, pushing the Sugar Land lead to 3-0.

Hendrickson limited Albuquerque to two hits over his five scoreless innings before the Space Cowboys' bullpen carried the shutout into the seventh. The Isotopes broke through after a throwing error put a runner aboard, and Jordan Beck launched a two-run home run, trimming the Space Cowboy lead to 3-2.

Sugar Land added insurance in the bottom of the eighth. Guillemette reached on a throwing error before stealing second to put himself in scoring position. Edwin Díaz followed with an RBI single to restore a two-run advantage and Joey Loperfido then worked a walk before Shay Whitcomb hit an RBI single to right, extending the lead to 5-2.

RHP Miguel Ullola used only 13 pitches to retire the side in order while striking out all three batters he faced in a perfect eighth inning, and RHP Roddery Muñoz worked a scoreless ninth to secure Sugar Land's second-straight victory and a 2-0 lead in the six-game series.

NOTABLE:

- LHP Josh Hendrickson has now thrown at least 5.0 innings in each of his last three starts. Over that stretch, Hendrickson has allowed just two runs across 15.2 innings on 15 hits while walking three and striking out seven.

- LHP Bennett Sousa made his second Major League rehab appearance, tossing 1.0 inning while allowing one unearned run while striking out one.

- Trenton Brooks went 1-for-4 with a double and a run scored. Since joining the Houston organization on June 10, Brooks has collected seven doubles, tied for the fourth most in the Pacific Coast League during that span.

- Garret Guillemette went 1-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored on Wednesday night. Guillemette recorded the first Triple-A hit of his career with an RBI single in the fourth inning.

- Shay Whitcomb went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI, extending his hitting streak to 13 games, the second-longest active hitting streak in the Pacific Coast League.

- RHP Miguel Ullola threw just 13 pitches, 9 strikes, en route to a perfect inning, striking out the side in his lone frame of work. Ullola has not allowed a run in his last eight appearances, and since moving to the bullpen on May 30, he has made scoreless appearances in 11 of 12 outings.

Sugar Land will look to win their third-straight against the Isotopes on Thursday night. RHP Ryan Weiss will take the mound for the Space Cowboys opposite RHP Keegan Thompson for Albuquerque. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 pm CT. The game can be seen on the Bally Sports Live app and MiLB.TV and can be heard online anywhere at SLSpaceCowboys.com/Listen.







Pacific Coast League Stories from July 9, 2026

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