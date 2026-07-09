Ward Sets Mark as Comets Homer to Victory

Published on July 9, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Oklahoma City Comets News Release







Ryan Ward set Oklahoma City's Bricktown-era career hits record and the Oklahoma City Comets belted four home runs in a 9-2 win against the El Paso Chihuahuas Wednesday night at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. Oklahoma City (7-7/48-40) took the lead in the first inning on an opposite field solo shot from Alek Thomas. Zach Ehrhard raced around the bases on a fly ball to center field in the second inning for an inside-the-park home run that plated two runs. Matt Gorski followed that up with a sacrifice fly in the third inning. El Paso (6-8/41-48) got on the board in the fifth inning with a two-out single from a rehabbing Freddy Fermin and added another run in the sixth inning on a Comets fielding error. Oklahoma City got a pair of runs back in the bottom of the sixth on RBI singles from Ehrhard and Ward. The Comets matched that run total in the seventh inning on a two-run homer from Noah Miller. Thomas went deep again to the opposite field in the eighth inning to cap the Comets' victory.

Of Note: -Oklahoma City picked up its third win in the last five games as the Comets evened their series against the Chihuahuas at 1-1.

-Ryan Ward delivered a RBI single in the sixth inning to set Oklahoma City's Bricktown-era record with 463 career hits. He surpassed Drew Avans, who collected 462 hits from 2021-24 with OKC...Ward is also the Bricktown-era record-holder for career homers (97) and RBI (354), and since debuting with OKC in 2023, leads all PCL hitters in hits, homers, RBI and with 310 runs.

-Zach Ehrhard hit his second inside-the-park home run of the season after previously hitting an inside-the-park grand slam April 14 at Albuquerque. He became the first Oklahoma City hitter with two inside-the-park homers in one season since George Springer did so for the RedHawks in 2013...Ehrhard went 2-for-5 with a game-high three RBI and a stolen base Wednesday.

-Alek Thomas left the yard twice as part of a 3-for-4 night with a double, two RBI, a walk and a stolen base. The outing marked the second two-homer game of Thomas' career and first since June 3, 2022 with the Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Pittsburgh...His two-homer night was Oklahoma City's 13th multi-homer game of the season and first since Zach Ehrhard went deep twice June 17 vs. Sacramento...Over his last 12 games, Thomas is 16-for-44 with six doubles, two homers, 12 RBI and seven walks.

-Cole Irvin (8-5) recorded his seventh quality start of the season after allowing two runs (one earned) and seven hits with one walk and four strikeouts across 6.0 innings as part of his league-leading eighth victory.

-The Comets matched a season-high with four home runs for the fifth time this season. Oklahoma City last reached the four-homer mark June 13 at Charlotte.

-Oklahoma City stole a season-high five bases and has swiped eight bags across the last three games. The five stolen bases Wednesday came from five different players as the Comets recorded their most stolen bases in a game since a six-steal game June 17, 2025 vs. Round Rock.

-After matching a season-low three hits in Tuesday's series opener, the Comets responded with 13 hits Wednesday and have tallied 10 or more hits in nine of their last 12 games.

Next Up: The Comets look for back-to-back wins against the Chihuahuas as the series continues at 7:05 p.m. Thursday at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. To purchase tickets, visit okccomets.com or call (405) 218-2182. Live radio coverage of each Comets game begins 15 minutes before first pitch on AM 1340 "The Game," 1340thegame.com and through the free iHeartRadio or MiLB First Pitch apps.







Pacific Coast League Stories from July 9, 2026

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