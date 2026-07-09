Space Cowboys Win, 5-2, for Second-Straight Triumph over Isotopes

Published on July 9, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Albuquerque Isotopes News Release







Sugar Land, TX - The Isotopes fell behind 3-0 after five innings but plated two runs on a Jordan Beck two-run dinger in the seventh to make it a one-run game. However, the Space Cowboys scored two runs in the eighth, one unearned, and held off an Albuquerque rally in the ninth to claim a 5-2 victory Wednesday night at Constellation Field.

Topes Scope: -Sterlin Thompson went 0-for-4, snapping his 33-game Triple-A on-base streak, which was tied for the fifth-longest in club history. During stretch he slashed .357/.510/.557 with five doubles, six homers, 31 RBI and 30 walks.

-Jordan Beck went 1-for-4 with his third homer for the Isotopes, a two-run shot. All three of his homers have come in his last seven contests. During that stretch, start of the road trip, is 8-for-27 with three homers, one walk, four stolen bases and eight RBI.

-In his second Triple-A start, Jake Brooks fired 6.0 innings and allowed three runs on six hits and no walks while fanning six. It's the club's sixth quality start of the season and the first against Sugar Land since August 29, 2025, by Xzavion Curry (6.0 IP, 3 R). Overall, it's the 13th quality start against the Space Cowboys and eighth in Sugar Land.

-Zac Veen singled and is 7-for-18 with three doubles, two homers and four RBI in his last four games.

-The Isotopes were held to three hits for the second-straight night, the first time the club has been limited to three hits or fewer in back-to-back games since May 29-30, 2021 at Sugar Land (three and one, respectively).

-Albuquerque plated just two runs in a contest for the second time on the road trip (also: July 4 at Round Rock). It's the 20th time in 2026 the club was limited to two runs or fewer while scoring double-digit runs 19 times.

-Over the first eight games of the road trip, the Isotopes are slashing .241/.317/.448 while scoring 41 runs (5.12 runs per game), the third-fewest during the time frame in the PCL.

-Over the first 14 games of the second half, the Isotopes are 6-8, just one game back of where they were after 14 contests to begin the first half (7-7).

-With a loss tomorrow, the club will be .500 for the first time since April 30 (15-15).

On Deck: The Isotopes and Space Cowboys meet for game three of the series tomorrow at 6:05 pm MT from Constellation Field. Albuquerque is expected to start Keegan Thompson while Ryan Weiss is slated to start for Sugar Land.







Pacific Coast League Stories from July 9, 2026

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