Zac Veen Named PCL Player of the Month

Published on July 6, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Albuquerque Isotopes News Release







Albuquerque Isotopes outfielder Zac Veen has been named Pacific Coast League Player of the Month for June, it was announced today by Major League Baseball.

Over 24 contests last month, Veen slashed .366/.385/.782 with 13 doubles, four triples, seven homers, and 19 RBI. He led the PCL in hits (37), doubles, total bases (79), and tied for first in triples during June. He also led all of MiLB in total bases.

Veen's 24 extra-base hits in June were second-most for an Isotopes player in a month since at least 2005. Scott Seabol and Ryan Ritter each collected 25 extra-base knocks in May 2006 and May 2025, respectively.

Veen hit safely in 23 of 24 games during the month and compiled a 25-game hit streak from May 27-June 25, the third-longest in Isotopes history. Additionally, Veen tied a franchise record with three doubles on June 23 vs. Salt Lake before launching a pair of leadoff home runs later in that series against the Bees.

This marks the ninth time in team history an Albuquerque player has won PCL Player of the Month: Scott Seabol (May 2006), Ryan McMahon (June 2017), Mike Tauchman (May 2018), Taylor Motter (July 2021), Wynton Bernard (August 2022), Elehuris Montero (May 2023 and July 2024) and Ryan Ritter (May 2025).

This is Veen's first Player of the Month award of his career.

Veen and the Isotopes return to Albuquerque on Friday, July 17 as they launch a nine-game homestand against the Sacramento River Cats and Round Rock Express. Tickets for any remaining home contest in the 2026 season can be purchased.







Pacific Coast League Stories from July 6, 2026

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