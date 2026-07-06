Reno Welcomes Round Rock to Greater Nevada Field this Week

Published on July 6, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Reno Aces News Release







RENO, Nev. - The Reno Aces will host the Round Rock Express, Triple-A affiliate of the Texas Rangers, for a six-game series this week at Greater Nevada Field. Single-game tickets are available at RenoAces.com.

Special Events

Yacht Rock Night

Friday, July 10 vs. Round Rock Express

It's the heart of summer in Northern Nevada! Spend a night of fun with the Aces during Yacht Rock Night, featuring the on-field debut of our Reno Tahoe's jersey! Be sure to arrive to the ballpark early as Garratt Wilkin and the Parrotheads perform live upstairs at 5pm along with happy hour specials.

Lilo and Stitch Night, presented by Northern Nevada Toyota and KOLO-8 News Now

Saturday, July 11 vs. Round Rock Express

Ohana means family! Come say aloha and see the custom, co-branded merchandise in the Team Shop for this tropical game and arrive early for a Hula Girl Giveaway!

Bluey Meet-and-Greet

Sunday, July 12 vs. Round Rock Express

Everyone's favorite animated blue heeler is making her way to Greater Nevada Field! Join us Sunday, July 12 for an opportunity to meet-and-greet with Bluey in person.

Dog Days, presented by Tito's, NBC News 4, Fox 11, Nevada Sports Net, and K-Bull 98.1 FM

Tuesday, July 7

Featuring Lambo the Bat Dog

July Daily Deals

Taco Tuesdays, presented by Alice 96.5 (7/7) - Fans can enjoy two street tacos for $5.00

WILD Wednesdays, presented by WILD 102.9 FM (7/8) - $10.29 Infield Reserve tickets every Wednesday using code "WILD" at RenoAces.com

Throwback Thursday, presented by Coors Light, KTVN, and K-Bull 98.1 FM (7/9) - The Aces will take the field as the Reno Silver Sox and Coors Light will be just $2 at every Thursday home game.

Fireworks Friday, presented by Panasonic Energy and Ten Country 93.7, in partnership with Pyro Guys (7/10) - Featuring pre-game, in-game, and post-game fireworks.

Pregame Happy Hour (7/10, 7/11) - Fans can show up 2 hours before first pitch every Friday and Saturday, and enjoy special Happy Hour deals before heading into the stadium.

Pregame Autographs, presented by The Reno Aces Foundation (7/11) - Every Saturday home game by the main entrance, two members of your Reno Aces will be available to sign autographs for the first 15 minutes after gates open.

Family Sundays, presented by Community Health Alliance and SUNNY 106.9 FM (7/12) - Featuring post-game Kids Run the Bases and $1.50 hot dogs.

Single-game and season tickets are currently on sale for the 2026 season. For more information, fans can visit RenoAces.com or call (775)334-7000.







Pacific Coast League Stories from July 6, 2026

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