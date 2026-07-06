Salt Lake vs Las Vegas Series Recap

Published on July 6, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Salt Lake Bees News Release







Home Series #8

June 30 - July 5

Las Vegas 4-2

Game 1 - Las Vegas 10, Salt Lake 6

WP: Nick Hernandez (3 - 1) LP: Alek Manoah(1 - 3) SV: Wander Suero (3)

Las Vegas scored three runs in the first inning before Cade Marlowe's three-run homer in the second extended the lead to 6-0. Salt Lake responded with three runs in the second, highlighted by RBI hits from Bryce Teodosio and Logan Porter, then closed the gap to 6-5 in the third on Omar Martinez's two-run double. Both bullpens kept the game close through the middle innings. Nelson Rada's sacrifice fly in the sixth trimmed the deficit to 7-6, but the Bees stranded the bases loaded. Las Vegas added an insurance run in the eighth and pulled away in the ninth with Marlowe's two-run single, giving him five RBIs on the night. Salt Lake struck out 20 times and couldn't mount a final rally, falling 10-6 despite erasing most of an early six-run deficit.

Game 2 - Salt Lake 4, Las Vegas 0

WP: George Klassen (4 - 6) LP: Luis Morales (0 - 3)

The Utah Dirty Sodas earned a 4-0 shutout victory behind dominant pitching from George Klassen and Kaleb Ort. Utah took an early 3-0 lead in the first inning when Ben Gobbel launched a two-out, three-run homer. Klassen controlled the game from there, striking out five consecutive batters and retiring 15 straight hitters during a stellar nine strikeout, seven inning shutout performance. The Dirty Sodas added an insurance run in the seventh as Ryan Nicholson doubled home Bryce Teodosio after a leadoff walk. Ort closed out the final two innings with six consecutive outs, preserving the shutout and securing the Dirty Sodas fourth shutout win of the season.

Game 3 - Las Vegas 8, Salt Lake 4

WP: Jacob Lopez (2 - 2) LP: Caden Dana (2 - 3)

Las Vegas broke through with a five-run second inning and never looked back, handing Salt Lake an 8-4 loss on Thursday night. Jacob Lopez held the Bees hitless through four innings before Kyren Paris snapped the drought with a solo homer in the fifth. Christian Moore and Yolmer Sánchez each drove in runs as Salt Lake trimmed the deficit to three late, but the Aviators added an insurance run in the ninth while capitalizing on six Bees errors to secure the victory.

Game 4 - Las Vegas 11, Salt Lake 9

WP: Hayden Juenger (1 - 0) LP: Justin Dunn (1 - 4) SV: Wander Suero (4)

Las Vegas struck first with two runs in the opening inning, but Salt Lake answered immediately and then erupted for four runs in the second, highlighted by Christian Moore's three-run homer, to take a 6-2 lead. The Aviators responded with a pair of home runs in the third to tie the game before Ben Gobbel's two-run homer in the fourth and a Bryce Teodosio run scored on a balk in the fifth restored the Bees' advantage at 9-7. The Aviators battled back to tie the game 9-9 in the seventh after taking advantage of three hit batters. Salt Lake loaded the bases in the eighth but couldn't push across the go-ahead run. In the ninth, Chad Wallach launched a go-ahead homer and Las Vegas added an insurance run after a throwing error before Wander Suero retired the Bees in order to seal an 11-9 Aviators victory.

Game 5 - Salt Lake 9, Las Vegas 1

WP: Grayson Rodriguez (1 - 0) LP: Domingo Robles (0 - 1)

The Bees celebrated America's 250th Birthday with a dominant 9-1 win over Las Vegas on Saturday. Nelson Rada tripled and Ben Gobbel homered in the first to spark the offense, while MLB rehab starter Grayson Rodriguez allowed just one run over 5.1 strong innings with five strikeouts. Ryan Nicholson drove in four runs, Logan Porter added a two-run homer, and the bullpen combined for 3.2 scoreless innings to secure the victory in front of the largest crowd in ballpark history.

Game 6 - Las Vegas 10, Salt Lake 6

WP: CD Pelham (5 - 0) LP: Alek Manoah (1 - 4)

Las Vegas scored three runs in the first inning, highlighted by Chad Wallach's bases-clearing triple, then steadily built its lead with timely hitting and Salt Lake defensive miscues. Wallach later added a solo home run, helping the Aviators extend their advantage to 8-2 by the fourth inning. Salt Lake showed signs of life with Jeimer Candelario's two-run triple in the third and Ben Gobbel's three-run homer in the fifth. Gobbel finished with three hits, four RBIs, and a sacrifice fly, accounting for much of the Bees' offense. Despite cutting the deficit to 9-6 in the sixth, the Bees couldn't complete the comeback. Las Vegas added insurance runs in the sixth and seventh innings before holding Salt Lake scoreless over the final three frames. The Bees loaded the bases in the ninth but were unable to capitalize, falling 10-6 and dropping their final home series before the All-Star break.

Notable Performers

Ben Gobbel: .435 (10-for-23), 4 HR, 12 RBI, 8 R, 1,500 OPS

Christian Moore: .304 (7-for-23), HR, 3 2B, 4 RBI, 3 R, .898 OPS

Omar Martinez: .385 (5-for-13), 2 2B, 3 RBI, 1 R, 1.009 OPS

Arol Vera: .385 (5-for-13), 2B, 2 R, .929 OPS

Ryan Nicholson: .267 (4-for-15), HR, 2 2B, 6 RBI, 3 R, .953 OPS

Logan Porter: .400 (4-for-10), HR, 2B, 4 RBI, 1 R, 1.300 OPS

George Klassen: 1 GS, 1-0, 0.00 ERA, 7.0 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 9 K

Grayson Rodriguez: 1 GS, 1-0, 1.69 ERA, 5.1 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 0 BB, 5 K

Houston Harding: 2 G, 0.00 ERA, 4.2 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 3 K

Kaleb Ort: 2 G, 0.00 ERA, 3.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 4 K

Tayler Saucedo: 2 G, 0.00 ERA, 2.1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 2 K

Upcoming Schedule

Salt Lake Bees at Sacramento River Cats

Tuesday, July 7 - 7:45 p.m. MDT

Wednesday, July 8 - 7:45 p.m. MDT

Thursday, July 9 - 7:45 p.m. MDT

Friday, July 10 - 7:45 p.m. MDT

Saturday, July 11 - 7:37 p.m. MDT

Sunday, July 12 - 2:05 p.m. MDT







Pacific Coast League Stories from July 6, 2026

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