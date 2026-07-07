Series Preview - Salt Lake Bees at Sacramento River Cats

Published on July 6, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Salt Lake Bees News Release







Weekly Schedule:

Game 1 - Tuesday, July 7 | 7:45 p.m. MDT

Game 2 - Wednesday, July 8 | 7:45 p.m. MDT

Game 3 - Thursday, July 9 | 7:45 p.m. MDT

Game 4 - Friday, July 10 | 7:45 p.m. MDT

Game 5 - Saturday, July 11 | 7:37 p.m. MDT

Game 6 - Sunday, July 12 | 2:05 p.m. MDT

Broadcast Info

MiLB TV

KSL The Zone

Trip to SAC Town

The Salt Lake Bees begin the first of two trips to Sutter Health Park in Sacramento on Tuesday, opening their final series before the All-Star break. The Bees and River Cats meet for the third time this season after splitting the first two series at The Ballpark at America First Square in April and May. The clubs have evenly matched each other over their last 48 meetings dating back to August 13, 2024, each posting a 24-24 record while splitting the previous eight series. Salt Lake most recently claimed a series victory over Sacramento by taking four of six games from July 9-14, 2024.

Clean Sweep

Minor League Baseball announced Monday that Salt Lake Bees infielder Ben Gobbel and right-handed pitcher George Klassen have been named the Pacific Coast League Player and Pitcher of the Week, following their standout performances against the Las Vegas Aviators. Gobbel batted .435 (10-for-23) while leading the Pacific Coast League with four home runs, 12 RBI and eight runs scored. He homered in each of the final three games of the series and went deep in four of the final five contests. Klassen turned in a dominant outing on Wednesday, July 1, striking out a Triple-A career-high nine batters over seven innings. The right-hander retired 15 consecutive hitters during one stretch, including five straight strikeouts, while allowing just three hits and one walk. The Bees have now claimed four Pacific Coast League awards in 2026 after Dana was named the PCL Pitcher of the Week and Denzer Guzman was named the league's Player of the Month for May. It marks the first time Salt Lake has swept the league's weekly honors since June 24-30, 2024, when Keston Hiura was named Player of the Week and Ryan Miller earned Pitcher of the Week honors.

Pen Pals

Salt Lake's bullpen turned in one of its best weeks of the season, posting a 2.67 ERA, the third-lowest mark in the Pacific Coast League. Houston Harding continued his dominant stretch with another scoreless outing, extending his scoreless streak to 10.1 innings across five appearances. Kaleb Ort also remained untouchable, pushing his scoreless streak to eight consecutive appearances. Over his last 8.1 innings, Ort is 2-0 with two saves and 12 strikeouts while allowing no runs. Since June 11, Salt Lake ranks third in the PCL with a 4.08 bullpen ERA, compiling a 7-3 record with four saves during that span.

Second Half Team

Salt Lake enters the final series before the All-Star break with a 5-7 record in the second half after splitting a six-game road series in Albuquerque and dropping its first home series of the season, four games to two, against Las Vegas. Despite the record, the Bees' offense has been one of the Pacific Coast League's best to begin the second half. Salt Lake ranks third in the league with a .279 team batting average and 70 runs scored, second with an .829 OPS, and leads the PCL with 33 doubles. Against opposing relievers, the Bees lead the league with a .287 batting average, 22 doubles, and 38 RBI. Ben Gobbel has paced the offense, leading the PCL with 17 RBI in the second half while ranking second with 19 hits, one behind league leader Charlie Condon. Houston Harding and Kaleb Ort are two of just 11 relievers in the PCL to have a 0.00 ERA (min. 5.0 IP) in the second half.







Pacific Coast League Stories from July 6, 2026

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