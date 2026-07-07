Béisbol en Salt Lake Returns to The Ballpark at America First Square

Published on July 7, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Salt Lake Bees News Release







SOUTH JORDAN, UT - Miller Sports + Entertainment announced today the return of Béisbol en Salt Lake, a two-day celebration of baseball and Hispanic culture featuring professional teams from La Liga ARCO Mexicana del Pacífico (LaMP). The third annual event will take place Saturday, Sept. 26 and Sunday, Sept. 27, at The Ballpark at America First Square in Downtown Daybreak.

This year's exhibition series will feature the historic Águilas de Mexicali and the league's newest franchise, the Jaguares de Nayarit, for two games while celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month through baseball, music, dance and food.

"Béisbol en Salt Lake has become a meaningful way for us to celebrate the game while honoring Hispanic culture and traditions that bring so much vibrancy to our community," said Michelle Smith, president of Miller Sports + Entertainment. "We're proud to welcome Águilas de Mexicali and Jaguares de Nayarit to Utah for a weekend that will create connection, showcase outstanding baseball and deliver a memorable experience for fans and families."

The weekend begins Saturday morning with a free youth baseball clinic from 10 a.m. to noon, where children can learn from players and coaches from both clubs.

Saturday's festivities continue when gates open at 4:30 p.m., featuring two hours of live traditional Hispanic dance performances and music before the first pitch between the Águilas de Mexicali and Jaguares de Nayarit at 6:35 p.m. The evening concludes with a postgame drone show honoring Hispanic Heritage Month.

On Sunday, gates open at 11:00 a.m., with another two hours of live entertainment leading up to the 1:05 p.m. first pitch. Following the exhibition, fans can enjoy a live mariachi concert before being invited onto the field to walk the bases.

Tickets for Béisbol en Salt Lake go on sale beginning Tuesday, July 7. Single-game tickets are available for $15 and $20, while luxury suites can be reserved for $1,200 per game, including a $200 food credit. Tickets can be purchased at beisbolensaltlake.com.

"Béisbol en Salt Lake has become something I look forward to every year!" said Senator Luz Escamilla. "It brings world-class professional teams from La Liga ARCO Mexicana del Pacífico to Utah while promoting unity and family entertainment right here in our backyard. It is more than a game; it's a fiesta! A celebration for everyone filled with music, great food, culture, and America's pastime."

Since its debut, Béisbol en Salt Lake has become one of Utah's premier celebrations of Hispanic culture, combining professional baseball with authentic cultural experiences including live music, traditional dance performances and regional cuisine.

La Liga ARCO Mexicana del Pacífico is one of the world's premier professional winter baseball leagues, featuring 10 clubs competing in a 68-game season from October through December. The league regularly showcases former Major League Baseball players, top Minor League prospects, and international stars, with its champion earning the opportunity to represent Mexico in the annual Caribbean Series.

Founded in 1976, the Águilas de Mexicali are one of LaMP's most accomplished franchises, winning four league championships while building one of Mexico's most passionate fan bases at their home ballpark, "El Nido," in Mexicali, Baja California.

The Jaguares de Nayarit joined LaMP as an expansion franchise in 2025 and immediately made an impact, reaching the postseason during their inaugural campaign. Based in Tepic, Nayarit, the club plays at Estadio Coloso del Pacífico and represents one of the league's newest and fastest-growing organizations. Béisbol en Salt Lake Schedule

Saturday, Sept. 26

10:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. - Free Kids Baseball Clinic

4:30 p.m. - Gates Open

4:30-6:30 p.m. - Traditional Hispanic Dance Performances & Live Music

6:35 p.m. - Águilas de Mexicali vs. Jaguares de Nayarit

Postgame - Drone Show celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month

Sunday, Sept. 27

11:00 a.m. - Gates Open

11:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. - Traditional Hispanic Dance Performances & Live Music

1:05 p.m. - Águilas de Mexicali vs. Jaguares de Nayarit

Postgame - Mariachi Concert and Fans Invited to Walk the Bases

For tickets and additional event information, visit https://beisbolensaltlake.com/.







Pacific Coast League Stories from July 7, 2026

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