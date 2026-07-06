OKC Comets' Extended Homestand Continues Tuesday, Features Western Heritage Night Saturday

Published on July 6, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Oklahoma City Comets News Release







OKLAHOMA CITY - The Oklahoma City Comets continue their extended July homestand at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark and open a six-game series against the El Paso Chihuahuas Tuesday, highlighted by Western Heritage Night and free hot dogs to the first 1,000 fans Saturday.

Gates open at 6 p.m. Saturday and the first 1,000 fans will receive a voucher for a free hot dog to be redeemed that night at the Mickey Mantle Plaza, limit one per person.

Western Heritage Night presented by Mickey Mantle's Steakhouse features performances by trick roper Paxton Rodriguez during and after the 7:05 p.m. game Saturday. Steelwind, a bluegrass band, is scheduled to perform pregame on the Mickey Mantle Plaza as well as during the game. Cindy Scarberry from the Oklahoma Opry is slated to perform the national anthem and "God Bless America."

Groups can take advantage of a Braum's Friends and Family Night ticket offer Saturday, allowing groups of 10 or more people to receive a game ticket, Comets hat and a Braum's restaurant voucher that can be redeemed at any Oklahoma Braum's location, starting at just $16 per person. Please call (405) 218-2100 or email groups@okccomets.com to purchase tickets.

The Comets' series against the Chihuahuas starts at 7:05 p.m. tomorrow with $2 Tuesday. Enjoy $2 select beer, soda and bottled water from a line of Miller, Coors and Pepsi products. The series continues against the Triple-A affiliate of the San Diego Padres with 7:05 p.m. contests Wednesday and Thursday.

Oklahoma City goes retro at 7:05 p.m. Friday as Comets players and coaches will wear special OKC 89ers jerseys and hats in recognition of the franchise's pre-Bricktown history on 89ers Night. Retro team mascots Abner 89er and Robo Niner will be on hand to entertain the crowd. Friday Night fireworks will follow the game presented by Air Comfort Solutions.

Friday's contest also falls on an All-You-Can-Eat night. On these special nights, groups of 10 or more can enjoy all-you-can-eat ballpark fare, a terrace-level game ticket and an OKC hat for the price of $27 per person. Please call (405) 218-2100 or email groups@okccomets.com to purchase tickets.

The Comets close the series, as well as their 12-game home stretch, with Family Sunday featuring a 1:05 p.m. first pitch leading into the league All-Star break. Select Comets players will be available to sign autographs for fans on the concourse prior to first pitch. Following the action, kids can take the field to run the bases like their favorite pros.

A Comets poster giveaway presented by R.K. Black will be available for the first 1,000 fans through the gates Sunday. The poster giveaway is the first in a series that will continue for the Comets' Sunday home games through the remainder of the regular season.

Also on Sunday, the Comets are partnering with Oklahoma Highway Safety Office and Safe Kids Oklahoma to host a car seat check from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in the Joe Carter Parking Lot located east of Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. Interested participants will need to register before Friday, July 10 online here in order to participate and all registrants will receive complimentary tickets to the July 12 Comets game along with a parking pass for the Joe Carter Parking Lot for the July 12 Comets game.

Throughout the entire week of home games, a silent auction for Clubhouse Collectibles presented by The Oklahoman will take place through Sunday. Fans will have the opportunity to bid on game-used, game-worn, autographed memorabilia as the OKC Comets partner with The Oklahoman to benefit a local community organization.

Single-game tickets start at just $9 each and can be purchased here. For group tickets, please click here or email groups@okccomets.com. To view the OKC Comets' 2026 schedule, click here. For OKC's promotion and theme night schedule, click here, and for season-long promotions, click here. For additional information, please call (405) 218-2182 or visit okccomets.com.







Pacific Coast League Stories from July 6, 2026

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