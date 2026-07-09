Bees Stumble in Sacramento, Drop Third Straight

Published on July 9, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Salt Lake Bees News Release







WEST SACRAMENTO, CA. - Salt Lake jumped ahead early on a Kyren Paris solo homer but couldn't hold the lead as the Sacramento River Cats scored six unanswered runs to hand the Bees their third straight loss, 6-1, on Wednesday night.

Sacramento 6, Salt Lake 1

WP: Cesar Perdomo (1-0)

LP: Caden Dana (2-4)

Key Performers

Kyren Paris: 2-4, R, HR, RBI

Nelson Rada: 1-3, BB, K

Logan Porter: 1-3, 2 K

Game Summary

Salt Lake looked to wash away the bad taste of getting walked off a night ago, striking first with a solo homer from Kyren Paris, the second batter of the game, to take a 1-0 lead.

The advantage didn't last long. An error by Bees starter Caden Dana allowed Osleivis Basabe to reach, and the River Cats capitalized. Basabe scored on a Will Brennan RBI double before Turner Hill followed with a run-scoring single to put Sacramento in front 2-1 after the opening inning.

Both sides traded zeroes in the second. Salt Lake was held scoreless again in the top of the third but in the bottom half, Sacramento scored one on a sac-fly. They led 3-1 after three innings.

The pattern continued as the fourth stayed spotless for both sides' hurlers. Salt Lake stranded a Logan Porter single on base in the top of the fifth. In the bottom of the frame, Scott Bandura unleashed a two run jack to put the home squad up 5-1 after five.

The scoreless stretch continued through the sixth and into the top of the seventh. Sacramento broke through in the bottom half after a four-pitch leadoff walk came back to haunt the Bees. An E6 moved the runner to third before a sacrifice fly extended the River Cats' lead to 6-1.

Both sides were held scoreless in the eighth before the Bees went down in order in the ninth, handing Salt Lake its third consecutive loss.

Game Notes

Salt Lake now has lost three straight games for the first time since April 24-29 when they held a five-game losing streak. The Bees are 3-7 over their last 10 games and are 3-5 on the road since finishing the June 9-14 series at Reno with three straight victories.

The Bees fell to 2-5 in the month of July, despite holding the PCL's third best bullpen ERA at 3.66 and the league's fourth-best batting average (.270) in the month.

Salt Lake is back to .500 overall on the season, holding a 44-44 record. The road continues to be problematic for the Bees, moving to 17-23 on the season. Additionally, they have a run differential of -60 in road games this season, opposed to a +4 run differential inside the confines of The Ballpark at America First Square.

The Bees' lone run came in the top of the first on Kyren Paris' solo shot. It marked the second night in a row the Bees struck the scoreboard first with a home run after Bryce Teodosio's solo shot in the second inning on Tuesday. This was the fifth time this season Salt Lake's only run came in the first inning, going 1-4 with its only victory coming in a 1-0 decision on June 5 vs. Albuquerque at The Ballpark at America First Square.

Salt Lake collected four hits on Wednesday night, its fewest since June 6 vs. Albuquerque as Kyren Paris was responsible for half of the teams hits with the lone extra base hit of the night for Salt Lake. The Bees went 0-for-2 with runners in scoring position, its fewest at-bats of the season with RISP and the least amount since being held 0-for-1 with runners in scoring position on May 18, 2025 at Sacramento.

In his 13th start of the season, Caden Dana reached 130 strikeouts at the Triple-A level with a four punchout night. The righty has 45 strikeouts this season as he got through four innings of work with one earned run allowed. The Bees won six straight games in which Dana started, spanning from May 14 to June 26. However, Salt Lake has since lost in each of the right hander's most recent starts (July 2 vs. Las Vegas and tonight).

Kyren Paris launched his third homer of the season, a wall-scraping solo round-tripper over the left field wall. The blast extended the infielder's on-base streak to four games and his hit streak to three games. Two of his three longballs this season have come in the month of July. Paris recorded his second multi-hit game as a Bee, singling in the eighth. He has five of those efforts spread across Double-A and Triple-A.

Nelson Rada drew a walk in his first plate appearance tonight, moving his on-base streak to four games. The 20-year-old also notched a hit tonight, singling in the fourth; he has notched exactly one hit and one walk in two of his most recent three games.

Bryce Teodosio made it back-to-back walks with one out in the second inning. He has reached base safely two games in a row. After a strong month of June where he batted .302 (26-for-86), Teodosio has begun July cold, reaching in just six of his 26 total plate appearances in the month.

Logan Porter extended his hit streak to six games on a single that led off the fifth. The designated hitter also pushed his on-base streak to nine games - both streaks are season-highs for the Utah Tech alum.

A two-out walk in the sixth allowed Jeimer Candelario to reach safely in his fourth straight game. In that span, the infielder is batting 5-for-17 (.294) with a .368 OBP.

With two outs in the seventh, Ryan Nicholson worked a walk. The first baseman extended his on-base streak to nine games on the free pass. It was his fifth walk of the season with four of them coming in July.

Houston Harding's five game scoreless streak came to a screeching halt in his 2.2 innings of work. He allowed three runs on two hits while walking three. He gave up his first homer since May 3 against Sacramento.

Justin Dunn, appearing as Salt Lake's third pitcher of the night, delivered his second consecutive scoreless outing. The veteran efficiently retired batters through 1.1 innings of work, allowing zero hits and zero runs on a mere 12 pitches.

Up Next

The week-long clash in the capital city of California continues on Thursday night. Salt Lake and Sacramento square off in game three at 7:45 p.m. MDT inside Sutter Health Park.







Pacific Coast League Stories from July 9, 2026

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