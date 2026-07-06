Chihuahuas Win Sunday To Clinch Series

Published on July 6, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

El Paso Chihuahuas News Release







The El Paso Chihuahuas' 11-2 win over the Sacramento River Cats Sunday night gave them a four games to two series win, their first series win of the second half. El Paso starter Sean Boyle struck out seven, tying his season high, and didn't walk any River Cats.

El Paso designated hitter Marcos Castañon went 3-for-5 with a three-run home run in the bottom of the fourth, his team-leading 13th homer of the season. Left fielder Nick Schnell also reached base three times and homered, going 2-for-3 with a double, a two-run home run and a walk. It was Schnell's 12th home run of the season.

Castañon is tied for seventh in the Pacific Coast League in homers in Schnell is tied for 10th. Daison Acosta pitched two scoreless innings in his Chihuahuas debut. Sunday was El Paso's third consecutive win.

Team Records: Sacramento (3-9, 45-39), El Paso (5-7, 40-47)

Next Game: Tuesday at 6:05 p.m. Mountain Time at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. El Paso TBA vs. Oklahoma City TBA. The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.

El Paso 11 Sacramento 2 - Sunday

WP: Boyle (7-5)

LP: Wilkinson (1-2)

S: None

Time: 2:52

Attn: 4,161







Pacific Coast League Stories from July 6, 2026

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