Chihuahuas Win, 4-2, Friday to Even the Series

Published on July 3, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

El Paso Chihuahuas News Release







The Sacramento River Cats put the tying run in scoring position in the ninth inning Friday night, but the El Paso Chihuahuas hung on to win 4-2. The teams have split the first four games of the series.

The Chihuahuas started the scoring with a two-run home run to right field by Nick Solak in the bottom of the first. It was his 11th home run of the season and his second in as many games. El Paso's other two runs came on solo home runs by Blake Hunt and Luis Rengifo. Hunt's homer was his fourth in 14 Triple-A games this season and Rengifo's was his second in his three games with the Chihuahuas.

El Paso starter Evan Fitterer pitched six innings and became the first Chihuahuas pitcher this season with multiple starts of six innings or more. El Paso's Ethan Routzahn picked up his seventh save of the season, the third-highest total in the Pacific Coast League.

Box Score: Gameday: River Cats 2, Chihuahuas 4 Final Score (07/03/2026)

Team Records: Sacramento (3-7, 45-37), El Paso (3-7, 38-47)

Next Game: Saturday at 6:35 p.m. Mountain Time at Southwest University Park. Sacramento RHP Seth Lonsway (0-2, 4.86) vs. El Paso RHP Jhony Brito (1-1, 0.96). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.







Pacific Coast League Stories from July 3, 2026

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