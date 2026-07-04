Drake Dominates, Peña Homers in Reno's Friday Night Victory

Published on July 3, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Reno Aces News Release







TACOMA, Wash. - The Aces jumped out to an early lead and led by six runs through six innings before needing to hold off a late Tacoma rally on their way to a 6-4 victory on Friday night at Cheney Stadium.

Reno (6-4/38-47) starter Kohl Drake turned in one of his best starts of the season with five scoreless frames and allowing just one hit. After striking out the side in the first frame of the ballgame, he finished his outing with six punch outs and no walks.

The Aces struck first courtesy of Manuel Peña's first career Triple-A home run, taking a 1-1 slider over the right field wall for a two-run shot. The homer registered at 104.4 mph exit velocity and project 433 feet giving the Aces a quick 2-0 lead over Tacoma (3-7/36-49).

Angel Ortiz added to the lead with a home run of his own to lead off the top of the third. It was the fourth of his Reno career. A.J. Vukovich and Peña added RBI singles later in the frame giving the BLC-Nine a five-run advantage through three innings.

Tim Tawa added another insurance run in the top of the seventh, launching his seventh home run of the season to lead off the inning as the Aces took a 6-0 lead into the stretch.

Tacoma's offense was held in check for six innings but broke through late with a run in the seventh, one in the eighth, and two in the ninth to rally back within just two runs. The Rainiers brought the tying run to the plate with one out in the ninth, but Philip Abner induced a pop up and a groundout to secure the 6-4 win.

Reno will look to claim a series victory tomorrow night with first pitch at 7:05 p.m. PT in Tacoma.

-ACES-







Pacific Coast League Stories from July 3, 2026

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