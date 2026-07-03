Salt Lake's Season High Six Errors Lead to Thursday Stumble

Published on July 3, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Salt Lake Bees News Release







SOUTH JORDAN, UT. - Five Bees errors in the first three innings led to six Aviators runs, providing enough run support for the visitors' 8-4 victory on Thursday in South Jordan. Salt Lake committed six total errors, the club's most since tallying seven miscues on July 25, 2005.

Las Vegas 8, Salt Lake 4

WP: Jacob Lopez (2-2)

LP: Caden Dana (2-3)

Key Performers

Yolmer Sánchez: 2-2, R, 2B, RBI, 2 BB

Christian Moore: 2-5, 2B, RBI

Kyren Paris: 1-4, R, HR, RBI, 3 K

Zach Humphreys: 1-2, R, 2B, 2 BB

Game Summary

Las Vegas snapped their 10-inning scoreless streak in the second in a big way, posting five runs. The Aviators sent 11 to the plate, using four hits, two walks and two errors to go ahead. Meanwhile, starter Jacob Lopez was carving up the Bees, recording five strikeouts in two innings including striking out the side in the second.

Las Vegas tallied a lone run in the third to extend their lead to 6-0. Lopez continued to cruise and stifle Salt Lake, only allowing three walks total through four no-hit frames.

Kyren Paris put an end to the zero in the hit column, starting the fifth with a solo shot and put the Bees on the board at 6-1. Two innings later, Christian Moore made it 6-2 on a two-out RBI double, the second two-bagger of the seventh.

The visitors added to their lead, scoring one on a double play in the eighth to grow the advantage at 7-2. In the bottom half, Salt Lake closed the gap to 7-4 benefitting from a pair of balks as well as an RBI double from Yolmer Sánchez.

Las Vegas brought home insurance in the ninth without a hit and on Salt Lake's sixth miscue of the evening. Despite a leadoff walk, the Bees failed to create a rally in the bottom half and saw the game end on a double play and taking the six-game set into the weekend.

Game Notes

In Thursday night's defeat, Salt Lake tallied six errors, falling just one short of the franchise record of seven. This performance represented the team's highest single-game error total since they established that record on July 25, 2005. The Bees fell to 19-32 (11-12 at home) when committing at least one miscue in a game this season.

Yolmer Sánchez pushed his on-base streak to 13 games tonight, drawing a walk to become the first Bee to reach safely. It marks his sixth straight game with at least one free pass, tied for the second longest active streak in the PCL. This is Sánchez's ninth contest in 2026 with multiple walks. He reached in all four plate appearances. An eighth-inning double marked his first extra-base hit since June 20 vs. Tacoma, later scoring in his fifth straight contest.

Zach Humphreys doubled and walked twice tonight. His two-bagger is the 50th career double at Triple-A. Humphreys scored for the second straight game on Christian Moore's RBI double. Tonight was the designated hitter's third game in 2026 with multiple walks and first since June 11 at Reno.

To put the Bees first run on the board, Kyren Paris clubbed his second homer as a Bee this season. The infielder launched an 89 MPH sinker 429 feet onto the patio beyond the centerfield wall. Paris extended his on-base streak to eight games with the round-tripper.

Logan Porter singled, marking his third straight game with a hit. It matches his season high, accomplished on May 15-20 with Sacramento. Porter has reached safely in six consecutive games, extending his season-long streak.

Christian Moore tallied a multi-hit night, including a RBI double. He has back-to-back games with a hit and collected two more hits against left-handed pitchers tonight. In 2026, Moore is batting 27-for-64 (.422) versus southpaws.

With a single in the sixth, Ben Gobbel extended his hit streak to 10 games as well as ensuring he reached in every game as a Bee in 2026 (19 total). Across three levels of play this season, the infielder holds a 24-game on-base streak, dating back to May 30. Gobbel scored in the eighth, his third straight game doing so.

Rob Kaminsky's 9.1 inning scoreless streak was snapped on a run scoring double play in the eighth inning. In his last seven appearances, the southpaw holds a 0.87 ERA in 10.1 innings. Opponents are hitting just .217 against Kaminsky in his time as a Bee.

In Sammy Peralta's third outing as a Bee, he got through his outing without allowing an earned run. He has two strikeouts and one walk in three innings of work with Salt Lake.

Huascar Ynoa turned in 4.1 innings of work without giving up an earned run, his longest appearance since pitching for Gwinnett on July 12, 2022. It was his first outing with zero earned runs since May 24 vs. Tacoma.

Up Next

The Independence Day weekend gets started on Friday evening from South Jordan. First pitch between Las Vegas and Salt Lake is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. MDT.







Pacific Coast League Stories from July 3, 2026

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