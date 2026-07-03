Bees Tee off with Local Veterans, Celebrate 4th of July

Published on July 3, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Salt Lake Bees News Release







SOUTH JORDAN, UT - Members of the Salt Lake Bees roster and staff teamed up with the Utah Golf Foundation for a scramble round of golf at TalonsCove Golf Club in Saratoga Springs on Wednesday, July 1, celebrating America's 250th anniversary alongside 60 local military veterans from all branches.

Zach Humphreys, a catcher in his sixth season with the Los Angeles Angels organization, and Christian Moore, the Angels' eighth overall pick in the 2024 MLB Draft, joined several other members of the Salt Lake Bees on the links just days before the Fourth of July to show their appreciation for the men and women who have served the country.

When asked what veterans mean to him, Humphreys reflected on the sacrifices they have made.

"Veterans are important to me because they defend our country and give us the freedoms that we have today," Humphreys said. "We live in the greatest country in the world, and we wouldn't be able to live in it without them and the sacrifices that they make for us."

Humphreys closed by expressing his gratitude for those who have served.

"We're super grateful and thankful for everything that they've done for our country," Humphreys expressed.

Salt Lake is one of 60 Minor League clubs that have the distinct privilege of hosting games on July 4th this season, doing so for the fifth straight season. With the Las Vegas Aviators in town, with weather permitting, the sky will light up on consecutive nights with a postgame fireworks display on Friday and Saturday evenings. Sunday's Breakfast for Dinner closes out the Stars and Stripes weekend as the season inches closer to the All-Star Break.

The featured item of the homestand at The Ballpark at America First Square is the USA250 Collection. Available now in the team store, the commemorative collection celebrates America's 250th anniversary with three cream-colored hats accented by bright red and blue designs.

Following the All-Star break, the Bees will celebrate Pioneer Day with a Country Weekend during their three-game series against the Reno Aces from July 17-19. Fans can enjoy a western-themed weekend featuring country music, line dancing, and Triple-A baseball. Friday's game will conclude with a drone show, while Saturday night's festivities will be capped by a fireworks display.







Pacific Coast League Stories from July 3, 2026

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