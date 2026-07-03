SAC Postgame Notes & Box Score 7.2 at ELP

Published on July 3, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Sacramento River Cats News Release







FINAL: Sacramento River Cats (3-6/45-36) 9 at El Paso Chihuahuas (2-7/37-47) 7

RIVER CATS NOTES

The Sacramento River Cats won tonight's game, 9-7, winning two of their last three for the first time since getting back-to-back wins June 16 and 17 at Oklahoma City...marked the third time this season the Kitties have given up three-plus home runs (also, March 31 at SL and April 18 at TAC), and the first time they have won when doing so.

The River Cats have not recorded a home run in 37 games; they are now 13-24 in such instances...the last time they won without recording a longball was June 21 at Oklahoma City...the River Cats have scored in the first inning in 32 of their 81 games this season; they are now 25-7 in such games...the Cats stole five bases tonight, marking a new season high...Sacramento stole five-plus bases in three games last season, most recently on July 12 at Salt Lake.

Jason Foley (MLR) made his first professional career start and did not factor into the decision...threw 1.0 hitless inning with no walks and no strikeouts.

Spencer Bivens earned his fifth win of the season, all five coming as a reliever...threw 1.2 scoreless innings, allowing one hit and two walks with two strikeouts.

Osleivis Basabe went 1-for-5 with a double...has knocked an extra-base-hit in three-straight games (all doubles), the 12th time this season a River Cat has had a three-plus extra-base-hit streak...extended his hitting streak to eight games; he is batting .343 (12-for-35) with four doubles, one home run, five RBI, a .343 on-base percentage and an .886 OPS in that span since June 24.

Will Brennan went 3-for-4 with a two-run double, his team-lead-tying 17th multi-hit game and fifth three-plus-hit game...marked his second time with an extra-base-hit in three-straight games this season (recorded an XBH in four-straight from April 3-7)...was the second time this season he has had back-to-back three-plus-hit games (also, April 9 and 10)...he has hit safely in 33 of his 39 games with Sacramento...he is batting .368 (56-for-152) with 11 doubles, one triple, one home run, 24 RBI, eight walks, three stolen bases, a .407 on-base percentage and an .881 OPS as a River Cat.

Nate Furman went 1-for-5, extending his hitting streak to six games...he is batting .273 (6-for-22) with one home run, three RBI, seven walks, four stolen bases, a .448 on-base percentage and an .857 OPS in those five.

Turner Hill went 1-for-4 with an RBI triple in the ninth...he became the second River Cat to record multiple three-baggers this season (also, Scott Bandura)...he is batting .307 (62-for-202) with 10 doubles, two triples, five home runs, 37 RBI, 26 walks, a team-leading 15 stolen bases, a .384 on-base percentage and an .834 OPS in 31 games with Sac.

Aeverson Arteaga went 2-for-4, his eighth multi-hit game with Sacramento, and first since June 21...he is batting .264 (29-for-110) with six doubles, two home runs, 21 RBI, eight walks, a .314 on-base percentage and a .687 OPS in 32 games with the River Cats.

Zach Morgan went 2-for-4, his first multi-hit game of the season with Sacramento...he is batting .250 (19-for-73) with four RBI, five walks, a .342 on-base percentage and a .592 OPS in 12 games with the River Cats.







Pacific Coast League Stories from July 3, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.