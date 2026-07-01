SAC Postgame Notes 6.30 at ELP

Published on July 1, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Sacramento River Cats News Release







FINAL: Sacramento River Cats (2-5/44-35) 10 @ El Paso Chihuahuas (1-6/36-46) 5

RIVER CATS NOTES

The Sacramento River Cats won tonight's game, 10-5...they are now 3-8 in their last 11 games...the Cats recorded five extra-base-hits through the third inning, the first time they've done so since August 28, 2025 at Reno when they recorded seven extra-base-hits through three innings...they are now 23-19 on the road, 31-21 against right-handed starters, 32-15 when scoring first, and 13-0 when scoring double-digit runs.

Joe Whitman was the starter and earned his second win as a River Cat and seventh on the season...allowed three runs on six hits (1 HR) with two walks and three strikeouts in 6.0 quality innings...has allowed a home run in three-straight games for the first time in his career, five total across his last three starts.

Jesús Rodríguez (3-for-5) knocked his sixth home run of the season and fourth with Sacramento, a 364-foot, solo shot to left field in the first inning...three of his four Triple-A homers have come in the first inning...marked the first time he has homered on the first pitch of an at-bat since August 31, 2025 at Reno, and eighth time in his career...also recorded an RBI double and a single, marking his fourth three-plus-hit night of the season, all three others coming in April, with his most recent being April 26 vs. Albuquerque.

Scott Bandura (2-for-3) recorded his fifth home run of the season and second with the River Cats, a two-out, 384-foot, two-run blast in the third, scoring Will Brennan...homered on the first pitch of an at-bat for just the second time in his career (also, August 27, 2024 with High-A Eugene)...he is batting .353 (6-for-17) with two doubles, one triple, one home run, six RBI, three walks, a .429 on-base percentage and a 1.194 OPS over his last five games since June 25.

Jake Holton went 2-for-5 with two doubles, his third multi-extra-base-hit game of the season, the other two being one homer and one double games on May 19 vs. Sugar Land and May 28 at Reno...he knocked multiple doubles in five games in 2025.

Will Brennan went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI single...he has hit safely in 31 of his 37 games with Sacramento...he is batting .350 (50-for-143) with nine doubles, one triple, one home run, 21 RBI, seven walks, three stolen bases, a .389 on-base percentage and an .837 OPS in 37 games as a River Cat.

Osleivis Basabe went 1-for-5 with an RBI double...extended his hitting streak to six games...he is batting .385 (10-for-26) with two doubles, one home run, four RBI, a .385 on-base percentage and a .962 OPS in that span.

Thomas Gavello went 2-for-3 with a triple, his second three-bagger at the Triple-A level (also, July 31, 2025 at ABQ) and fourth of his professional career...was his sixth multi-hit game of the season and first since June 13 at Sugar Land.







Pacific Coast League Stories from July 1, 2026

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