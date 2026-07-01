Nelson Rada Selected to All-Star Futures Game

Published on July 1, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Salt Lake Bees News Release







SOUTH JORDAN, Utah - Major League Baseball announced today that Salt Lake Bees outfielder Nelson Rada has been selected to represent the Los Angeles Angels in the 2026 MLB All-Star Futures Game, which will be played on Sunday, July 12 at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia to kick off MLB All-Star Week.

Rada becomes the first Salt Lake Bees player selected to the Futures Game since left-handed pitcher Nate Smith in 2016 and joins Angels top prospect Tyler Bremner on the American League roster. Rada is one of just two Pacific Coast League players selected to this year's game alongside Albuquerque's Charlie Condon.

Just 20 years old, Rada enters his second season with Salt Lake as the No. 2-ranked prospect in the Los Angeles Angels organization according to MLB Pipeline, trailing only Bremner. Signed by the Angels as a 16-year-old international free agent in 2022, Rada has quickly emerged as one of baseball's top young prospects thanks to his advanced approach at the plate, elite speed and outstanding defense.

Rada made his professional debut at just 16 years old in 2023, batting .311 across 50 Rookie-level DSL games before rapidly climbing through the Angels farm system. He spent the 2024 season with Single-A Inland Empire, where he hit .276/.395/.346 over 115 games.

The Venezuela native spent the majority of the 2025 season with the Double-A Rocket City Trash Pandas, before earning a promotion to Triple-A Salt Lake at the beginning of August. He immediately made an impact with the Bees, slashing .323/.433/.416 with six doubles, three triples, one home run, 17 RBI, 30 walks and 20 stolen bases over 42 games while finishing the season on a 26-game on-base streak.

Since making his Triple-A debut on Aug. 3, 2025, Rada has established himself as one of the Pacific Coast League's premier leadoff hitters, leading the league with 45 stolen bases while pacing all of Triple-A with 92 runs scored.

In 2026, Rada is batting .280 with 25 RBI while ranking among the Pacific Coast League leaders with 59 runs scored, the fourth-most in the league. His 25 stolen bases rank third in the PCL, converting 25 of his 29 stolen base attempts this season.

Several current and former Bees have represented the Angels in the Futures Game over the years, including current Salt Lake pitchers George Klassen (2025) and Caden Dana (2024), along with infielder Kyren Paris (2023). Other former Bees selected to the event include Reid Detmers (2021), Brandon Marsh (2020), Jo Adell (2019), Jaime Barria (2017), Nate Smith (2016), C.J. Cron (2013), Ji-Man Choi (2013), Mike Trout (2010, 2011), Tyler Skaggs (2010, 2011), Jefry Marte (2011), Hank Conger (2010), and Nick Adenhart (2006). Former Bees manager Keith Johnson also served as the United States third base coach during the 2018 All-Star Futures Game in Washington, D.C.

Established in 1999, the MLB All-Star Futures Game annually showcases many of the top prospects in professional baseball, featuring players from every Major League organization.

Salt Lake returns home Tuesday to begin a six-game series against the Las Vegas Aviators at The Ballpark at America First Square. The homestand includes the club's Independence Day celebration with postgame fireworks on both Friday and Saturday night.

Tickets and additional information are available at www.slbees.com, while more information on the 2026 MLB All-Star Futures Game can be found at www.AllStarGame.com.







Pacific Coast League Stories from July 1, 2026

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