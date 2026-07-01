Charlie Condon Named to 2026 MLB All-Star Futures Game Roster

Published on July 1, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Albuquerque Isotopes News Release







Albuquerque Isotopes first baseman/right fielder Charlie Condon has been selected to participate in Major League Baseball's All-Star Futures Game on Sunday, July 12 in Philadelphia as part of All-Star Week, it was announced today by Major League Baseball (MLB).

The 27th-annual All-Star Futures Game will air live on NBC at 12:00 pm ET/10:00 am MT.

Condon becomes the ninth Isotope selected to play in the All-Star Futures Game: Josh Willingham, C (2005); Jose Garcia, RHP (2006); Rick Van Den Hurk, RHP (2007); David Dahl, OF (2016); Jeff Hoffman, RHP (2016); Ryan McMahon, INF (2017); Ben Bowden, LHP (2019); Ryan Vilade, OF (2021).

Condon, the No. 3 overall selection by Colorado in the 2024 MLB Draft, will participate in his second-straight All-Star Futures Game after playing in last year's event in his hometown of Atlanta.

Over 71 games with Albuquerque in 2026, Condon is slashing .286/.414/580 with 15 doubles, five triples, 18 homers, 56 RBI and 49 walks. Among Pacific Coast League (PCL) leaders, he ranks 3rd in homers, OPS (.994), extra-base hits (38) and total bases (156), 4th in slugging, T-4th in walks, 5th in RBI and 6th in OBP.

Condon was awarded the PCL's Player of the Week on Monday after going 10-for-20 with one double, two triples, three homers and nine RBI over five games last week against Salt Lake.







Pacific Coast League Stories from July 1, 2026

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