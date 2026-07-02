Keyber Rodriguez Delivers Walk-Off Homer in 6-5 Victory

Published on July 1, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Round Rock Express News Release







HOW IT HAPPENED:

With two outs in the first, the Isotopes got on the board with back-to-back base hits. RF Sterlin Thompson doubled and came around to score on 1B Charlie Condon's triple, scoring the game's first run.

Albuquerque extended their lead to four in the third on the backs of solo home runs by C Bryant Betancourt, Thompson and Condon.

The Express started the bottom half of the inning drawing back-to-back walks from DH Austin Wynns and SS Keyber Rodriguez. The runners advanced to third and second on a balk by RHP Mason Green. Wynns scored on a sacrifice fly by LF Aaron Zavala and Rodriguez scored on 3B Diego Castillo's RBI single, cutting the deficit to two through three complete.

In the fifth, Condon hit his second home run of the game to grow the Isotopes' lead to three. In the bottom frame, 1B Jonah Bride led off the inning with a double and scored on a sacrifice fly by CF Orlando Martinez to make it a 5-3 game.

Zavala launched a solo home run in the seventh to make it a one-run deficit entering the final two innings.

RHP Luis Curvelo tossed a scoreless ninth inning to keep the Express within a run entering the ninth.

Martinez started the inning with a walk, before RHP TJ Shook retired the next two batters. With two outs and down to his last strike, SS Keyber Rodriguez launched a walk-off two-run home run, giving the Express a come-from-behind 6-5 victory on Wednesday night.

E-TRAIN EXCERPTS:

WHERE WE STAND: Round Rock is now 7-3 in their last 10, 9-6 in their last 15 and 10-10 in their last 20 G...are 6-31 when being out-hit...5-38 when trailing after the 8th inning...have homered in 12 straight games, the longest active streak in Triple-A...27 round-trippers in that span accounts for 34% of the team's 78 total home runs this season.

LHP MARCO GONZALES: (ND, 5.2 IP, 7 H, 5 R, 5 ER, BB, 4 SO, 4 HR, 89 pitches, 60 strikes) made his 3rd start at Dell Diamond this season...1st as a member of the Express...appeared in 2 G this season at Dell Diamond while with ELP...allowed runs in the 1st and 3rd innings...retired the side in order in the 2nd and 4th frames...entering tonight, Dell Diamond has been the southpaw's most successful stop this season, as he has recorded his lowest ERA and is tied for his fewest runs allowed among the 6 PCL ballparks he's pitched in...allowed 4 home runs, the most from a Round Rock starting pitcher this season...recorded 1st-pitch strikes to 20 of 25 batters faced.

RHP EMILIANO TEODO: (1.0 IP, 2 BB, SO, 28 pitches, 14 strikes) made his team-leading 32nd relief outing...leads Express relievers in strikeouts (48) and innings pitched (37.1)...in his 1st 16 appearances this season, went 1-2 with a 6.27 ERA (13 ER/18.2 IP), 30 strikeouts and 17 walks...in his last 16 outings, is 2-1 with a 1.45 ERA (3 ER/18.2 IP), 18 strikeouts and 15 walks.

RHP LUIS CURVELO: (W, 1.0 IP, 2 SO, 15 pitches, 11 strikes) retired the side in order in the 9th inning...1st scoreless outing since 6/14 vs ELP... generated both strikeouts with his splitter...has had more success pitching at Dell Diamond than on the road this season... is 2-1 with a 4.76 ERA (3 ER/5.2 IP) and 6 BB at home... is 1-1 with an 11.42 ERA (11 ER/8.2 IP), 4 HR and 7 BB in road games.

INF KEYBER RODRIGUEZ: launched the game-winning two-run home run to give the Express the victory... 3rd walk-off victory by an Express player this season (Aaron Zavala, 5/14 vs SAC and Josh Smith, 6/14 vs ELP)... 1st walk-off home run for the E-Train this season... last player to hit a walk-off homer for Round Rock was Dustin Harris on 6/29/25 vs TAC.

NOTES: LHP Marco Gonzales became the 4th Round Rock pitcher to allow 3+ home runs in a single game this season... RHP Spencer Adams also allowed 3+ homers on Tuesday night vs ABQ.

NEXT GAME: Thursday, July 2 vs Albuquerque FIRST PITCH: 6:45 p.m. CT BALLPARK: Dell Diamond

For more information about the Express, visit RRExpress.com or call (512) 255-2255. Subscribe to the E-Train email newsletter and keep up with the Express on Facebook, Instagram and X!







Pacific Coast League Stories from July 1, 2026

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