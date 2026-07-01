OKC Comets Game Notes - July 1, 2026

Published on July 1, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Oklahoma City Comets News Release







Sugar Land Space Cowboys (5-2/37-44) vs. Oklahoma City Comets (4-3/45-36)

Game #82 of 149/Second Half #8 of 75/Home #40 of 74

Pitching Probables: SUG-RHP Lance McCullers Jr. (0-0, 0.00) vs. OKC-LHP Jake Eder (0-0, 4.29)

Wednesday, July 1, 2026 | Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark | Oklahoma City, Okla. | 7:05 p.m. CT

Radio: KGHM-AM 1340 The Game, 1340thegame.com, iHeartRadio; Video: MLB+, Bally Sports Live

Today's Game: The Oklahoma City Comets seek a 2-0 series lead when they continue their series against the Sugar Land Space Cowboys at 7:05 p.m. at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark...The Comets have won back-to-back games as well as four of the last five games.

Last Game: The Oklahoma City Comets jumped out to a six-run lead and coasted to a 6-2 victory over the Sugar Land Space Cowboys Tuesday night at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. Oklahoma City started the scoring with a solo shot from Zach Ehrhard in the first inning. The Comets extended their lead in the second inning on a RBI single off the bat of Jack Suwinski. Oklahoma City put together a four-run fifth inning helped by back-to-back run-scoring singles from Ryan Fitzgerald and Ehrhard and capped with a two-run blast from Ryan Ward. Sugar Land hit a pair of solo homers as Shay Whitcomb went deep in the sixth inning and Cavan Biggio followed in the eighth.

Today's Probable Pitcher: Jake Eder (0-0) is slated to make his 19th appearance but only second start of the season...He last pitched in relief June 28 at Reno, inheriting the tying run at second base with one out in the seventh inning, but retired each of the next two batters to preserve the lead...Eder's lone previous start was part of a bullpen game May 9 vs. Salt Lake (2.0 IP, 2 H, 1 ER, 1 BB, 2 K)...Over his last 10 appearances beginning May 28, Eder has allowed two runs and seven hits over 9.2 innings, with four walks and 13 strikeouts, holding opponents 7-for-33 (.212)....Earlier this season, Eder made four appearances with the Dodgers after being recalled April 20. Over 4.0 innings, he allowed one run with three hits, one walk and one strikeout and earned his first ML win April 27 against Miami in the Dodgers' 5-4 comeback win before being optioned by the Dodgers May 6...He was DFA by Washington March 28 and traded to LA in exchange for cash considerations April 1...Eder spent time with three different organizations last season, including eight relief appearances with the Los Angeles Angels...He was selected by Miami in the fourth round of the 2020 MLB Draft out of Vanderbilt University.

Against the Space Cowboys: 2026: 6-1 2025: 5-10 All-time: 63-49 At OKC: 30-22

The Comets play their second of four series against Sugar Land this season as the Space Cowboys make their first trip of 2026 to Bricktown...OKC took five of six games in Sugar Land May 26-31 as the Comets scored at least nine runs in three games while holding the Space Cowboys to two runs or fewer in five contests. The cumulative score for the week was 44-11. James Tibbs III won the PCL Player of the Week award after going deep six times while driving in 16 runs...OKC won four of the first five meetings between the teams last season, including taking two of three on Opening Weekend in Sugar Land, but proceeded to lose nine in a row before winning the final game of the season series...The Space Cowboys enter today having won four of their last five games at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark and are 9-4 in OKC since 2024.

Turning the Page: The Comets closed out the month of June with back-to-back wins and wins in four of the last five games of the month. They also went 7-4 over the final 11 games of June to close out the month with a 12-13 record after starting the month 5-9...OKC also had a losing record in April (11-15), but bounced back with an impressive May, going 19-7. In May, the Comets allowed 103 runs in 26 games (3.96 RPG) - second-fewest among Triple-A teams. The team's 3.48 ERA was its lowest in a month since May 2023 (3.39) and ranked third overall in the Minors. But through 25 games in June, the Comets finished with a 4.99 ERA as they allowed 140 runs overall (5.6 RPG)...OKC's offense racked up 202 runs in 26 May games - second-most in the league (7.8 RPG). However in June, OKC had 144 runs in 25 games (5.8 RPG).

Hard-Line: Zach Ehrhard belted his 12th home run of the season and ninth in June last night as the he finished the month with a team-leading 29 hits and 21 RBI. His nine home runs in June (25 G) were second-most in the league behind Albuquerque's Charlie Condon (10 HR)...The outfielder slashed .296/.410/.612 in June with a team-high 13 extra-base hits and 19 walks. He also tied for the league lead with 26 runs scored during the month...He is 5-for-9 over his last two games.

Chasing History: Ryan Ward returned to the Comets yesterday and connected on a two-run homer in the fifth inning in his first game with OKC since May 27 at Sugar Land...Ward had played in 17 games with the Los Angeles Dodgers in June, collecting nine hits, including two homers, and 10 RBI, before being optioned to OKC Monday when Teoscar Hernández was activated from the IL...Ward ranks second on Oklahoma City's all-time Bricktown-era list with 458 hits and is now four hits away from tying Drew Avans' record of 462 career hits from 2021-24. Ward is already the Bricktown-era record-holder for career homers (97) and RBI (351).

Offensive Comments: The Comets scored six runs on eight hits last night and have now scored at least six runs in each of their last six wins as well as in 10 of their last 11 victories...The Comets' .313 AVG, 37 total runs scored, 56 total hits and .408 OBP over the last five games pace the PCL since June 25.

On the Mend: Landon Knack continued a Major League Rehab Assignment with 2.2 scoreless innings Tuesday, allowing one hit, one walk and four strikeouts. He threw 50 pitches (30 strikes). Knack is recovering from a right intercostal strain suffered during Spring Training...OKC has had at least one player on its roster as part of a ML Rehab Assignment every game since April 21. In addition to Knack, reliever Evan Phillips is also currently rehabbing.

Way of the K: Oklahoma City pitchers struck out 13 batters Tuesday, marking their third straight double-digit strikeout performance and fourth over the last seven contests (70 K). Yesterday's 13-strikeout game marked OKC's most since collecting a season-high 16 K's June 10 at Charlotte and was the pitching staff's ninth game of the season with 13 or more strikeouts...The Comets' 710 total strikeouts this season are second-most among PCL teams, only behind Las Vegas (739)...Starting April 30, the Comets have amassed 490 strikeouts in 463.2 IP (9.5 K/9.0 IP)...Oklahoma City pitchers have finished the season among the top three PCL teams in strikeouts every year since 2019 and has led the league in strikeouts three times during the span, including 2019, 2023 and 2025.

Fitz Blitz: Ryan Fitzgerald connected on a RBI single last night and has hit safely in five consecutive games, batting .348 (8-for-23). His 98 total hits this season are tied for most in the PCL. His 19 doubles are tied for fourth in the league, while his 146 total bases rank tied for sixth and his 54 RBI rank eighth.

The Third Degree: James Tibbs III drew a walk in the fifth inning Tuesday to extend his on-base streak to 10 games...He leads the PCL with 21 home runs, 63 walks, 70 runs scored and 171 total bases this season while he is tied for first with 41 extra-base hits, ranks second with 68 RBI, fourth with a .415 OBP, .576 SLG and .991 OPS, fifth with 86 hits and tied for sixth with 18 doubles.

Talk About Hump Day: Going back to last season, in eight of the last 11 times the Comets won a series opener, they lost next game, including 3-5 this year...The Comets are 4-9 on Wednesdays this season, however they are 3-3 at home compared to just 1-6 on the road...The team has dropped Game 2 of a set in four of the last five series.

Around the Horn: With a win tonight, the Comets will match their high-water mark of 10 games above .500 (previously 33-23 and 37-27)...Noah Miller's nine-game hitting streak came to an end last night. The infielder went 13-for-33 (.394) with three doubles, two triples and four RBI during the stretch, which tied his career best...The Comets have completed a double play in seven straight games (11) and in 13 of the last 14 games (19). They lead all teams in the full-season Minors with 87 double plays this season...Alek Thomas went 1-for-3 with a double and a walk last night. He is 9-for-22 (.409) with two doubles, four RBI and five walks in his last six games...The Comets have the distinction of leading all Triple-A teams in walks as an offense (428) and as a pitching staff (442).







Pacific Coast League Stories from July 1, 2026

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