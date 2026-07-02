OKC Comets Game Notes - July 2, 2026

Published on July 2, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Oklahoma City Comets News Release







Sugar Land Space Cowboys (6-2/38-44) vs. Oklahoma City Comets (4-4/45-37)

Game #83 of 149/Second Half #9 of 75/Home #41 of 74

Pitching Probables: SUG-LHP Josh Hendrickson (6-3, 4.56) vs. OKC-LHP Cole Irvin (7-5, 3.81)

Thursday, July 2, 2026 | Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark | Oklahoma City, Okla. | 7:05 p.m. CT

Radio: KGHM-AM 1340 The Game, 1340thegame.com, iHeartRadio; Video: MLB+, Bally Sports Live

Today's Game: The Oklahoma City Comets try to take the series lead when they play the Sugar Land Space Cowboys for the third time in their six-game series at 7:05 p.m. at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. The series is tied, 1-1, and the Comets are 4-2 in their last six games overall...Oklahoma City is 6-2 against the Space Cowboys this season, but Sugar Land has won five of their last six games at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark going back to last season.

Last Game: The Oklahoma City Comets erased two deficits but were eventually topped in a 4-3 loss against the Sugar Land Space Cowboys Wednesday night at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. Sugar Land scored the game's opening run on a two-out single from Zach Dezenzo in the first inning. Oklahoma City tied the game in the second inning with a RBI single from Griffin Lockwood-Powell. The Space Cowboys took the lead back in the third inning with a single off the bat of Shay Whitcomb and added to their run total with a single from Pascanel Ferreras in the fourth. The Comets tied the game, 3-3, in the fifth inning on RBI singles from Matt Gorski and Ryan Fitzgerald. Ferreras came through for Sugar Land again with a sixth-inning RBI single with two outs to retake the lead. OKC was held to two hits after the fifth inning, as Sugar Land retired 12 of the final 13 Comets hitters of the night.

Today's Probable Pitcher: Cole Irvin (7-5) is slated to make his team-leading 17th start...Last time out June 26 at Reno, Irvin surrendered three runs (two earned) on six hits through four-plus innings with two walks and two strikeouts in a no decision. The Comets eventually won the game, 8-6...Entering today, Irvin leads the PCL in ERA (3.81) and wins (tied) while ranking second in starts (tied, 16) and sixth in innings (75.2)...He paces OKC with six quality starts on the season, and the Comets have won each of his last seven starts...Irvin makes his second start of the season against Sugar Land after allowing one run on five hits while striking out five batters and walking one over 5.0 innings May 31 on the road...Irvin, who was signed by the Dodgers Feb. 3 as a minor league free agent, spent last season with the Doosan Bears of the Korean Baseball Organization (KBO), finishing 8-12 with a 4.48 ERA in 28 starts...Irvin has MLB experience with Philadelphia (2019-20), Oakland (2021-22), Baltimore (2023-24) and Minnesota (2024).

Against the Space Cowboys: 2026: 6-2 2025: 5-10 All-time: 63-50 At OKC: 30-23

The Comets play their second of four series against Sugar Land this season as the Space Cowboys make their first trip of 2026 to Bricktown...OKC took five of six games in Sugar Land May 26-31 as the Comets scored at least nine runs in three games while holding the Space Cowboys to two runs or fewer in five contests. The cumulative score for the week was 44-11. James Tibbs III won the PCL Player of the Week award after going deep six times while driving in 16 runs...OKC won four of the first five meetings between the teams last season, including taking two of three on Opening Weekend in Sugar Land, but proceeded to lose nine in a row before winning the final game of the season series...The Space Cowboys enter today having won five of their last six games at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark and are 10-4 in OKC since 2024.

Way of the K: The Comets matched their season-high with 16 strikeouts Wednesday night as six different arms saw action as part of a bullpen game, led by five strikeouts from opener Nick Frasso over 1.2 innings...The Comets' last 16-strikeout game came June 10 at Charlotte...Wednesday was the Comets' fourth straight double-digit strikeout performance (51 K) and fifth over the last eight contests (86 K)...With 29 strikeouts over the first two games of the current series, it's OKC's second-highest two-game strikeout total this season, trailing only the 30 strikeouts they accumulated June 9-10 at Charlotte...The Comets' 726 total strikeouts this season are second-most among PCL teams, only behind Las Vegas (744)...Starting April 30, the Comets have amassed 506 strikeouts in 472.2 IP (9.6 K/9.0 IP)...Oklahoma City pitchers have finished the season among the top three PCL teams in strikeouts every year since 2019 and have led the league in strikeouts three times during the span (2019, 2023 and 2025).

Close Calls: Four of the Comets' last five losses have been by one run, including each of the team's last two losses at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. Going back further, seven of OKC's last 14 losses since June 2 have been by one run, accounting for over half of their 13 one-run losses this season. Six of those occurred during the first 56 games of the season, while each of the last seven have happened over the last 26 games...Overall this season, the Comets are 12-13 in one-run games.

Jack Attack: Jack Suwinski had a game-high three hits last night as he went 3-for-4 with a double...He has hit safely in four straight games, including multiple hits in each of the last three contests (7-for-12). During the four-game stretch, Suwinski is 8-for-17 (.471) with four RBI...Prior to the recent upswing, Suwinski was 0-for-25 across eight games between June 16-25.

Chasing History: Ryan Ward has hit safely in each of his first two games back with the Comets after he was with the Dodgers between May 29-June 28 (17 GP)...Ward ranks second on Oklahoma City's all-time Bricktown-era list with 459 hits and is now three hits away from tying Drew Avans' record of 462 career hits from 2021-24. Ward is already the Bricktown-era record-holder for career homers (97) and RBI (351).

Hard-Line: Zach Ehrhard had Wednesday off but belted his 12th home run of the season and ninth in June Tuesday night as the he finished the month with a team-leading 29 hits and 21 RBI. His nine home runs in June (25 G) were second-most in the league behind Albuquerque's Charlie Condon (10 HR)...The outfielder slashed .296/.410/.612 in June with a team-high 13 extra-base hits and 19 walks. He also tied for the league lead with 26 runs scored during the month...He is 5-for-9 over his last two games.

On the Mend: Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Evan Phillips continued his Major League Rehab Assignment with OKC Wednesday, striking out the side in the ninth inning. Phillips threw 19 pitches (13 strikes)...Through 11 relief outings with the Comets, Phillips has tossed 9.0 innings with nine hits, two earned runs, five walks and 11 K's...OKC has had at least one player on its roster as part of a ML Rehab Assignment every game since April 21. In addition to Phillips, pitcher Landon Knack is also currently rehabbing.

Fitz Blitz: Ryan Fitzgerald connected on a RBI single Wednesday and has hit safely in six consecutive games, batting .333 (9-for-27) with one double and three RBI...His 99 total hits this season pace the PCL and are third-most among all players in the Minors. His 19 doubles are tied for fourth in the league, while his 55 RBI rank tied for sixth and his 147 total bases are seventh...He last had 100 hits or more in a season in 2019 when he had 125 hits in 127 games with High-A Salem (BOS).

The Third Degree: James Tibbs III singled Wednesday night to extend his on-base streak to 11 games. The streak is the longest active stretch for an Oklahoma City hitter and marks Tibbs' third on-base streak of the season of 11 games or more...Tibbs leads the PCL with 21 home runs, 63 walks and 172 total bases and is tied for first with 41 extra-base hits, while he ranks second with 68 RBI and 70 runs scored. His .571 SLG is tied for third, while his .984 OPS is fourth and his 87 hits are fifth.

Around the Horn: This season when a series is tied through two games, the Comets are 4-3 in Game 3 (2-1 at home)...The Comets have tallied at least 10 hits in five of the last six games (66 H). OKC's .308 AVG, 40 runs, 66 total hits and .393 OBP over the last six games pace the PCL since June 25...The Comets have completed a double play in eight straight games (12) and in 14 of the last 15 games (20). They lead all teams in the full-season Minors with 88 double plays this season...Alek Thomas went 1-for-3 with a walk last night. He is 10-for-25 (.400) with two doubles, four RBI and six walks in his last seven games...Noah Miller collected his career-high eighth triple of the season last night and is now tied for the Minor League lead with three other players...Although the OKC offense is tied for the most walks drawn in Triple-A this season, yesterday they drew just one walk for the first time since April 30 at Round Rock and was limited to one or no walks for only the third time this season.







Pacific Coast League Stories from July 2, 2026

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