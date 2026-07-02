Express Walk-Off Isotopes in Ninth for 6-5 Win

Published on July 2, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Albuquerque Isotopes News Release







Round Rock, TX - The Isotopes built a 4-0 lead after three innings while Charlie Condon connected on two homers and drove in three before Round Rock's Keyber Rodriguez swatted a two-run, walk-off dinger to give the Express a 6-5 victory Wednesday night at Dell Diamond.

Topes Scope: - Charlie Condon went 3-for-4 with two homers, three RBI and a triple. Recorded his fourth multi-homer game of the year, second in three games, third since June 12 and fifth of his career. Has five homers in his last three games, six in his last five contests and 12 over his last 19 games. His four multi-homer games are tied for the second-most in a season in Isotopes history (four others; most: five, Pat Valaika, 2019).

-Over his last 19 games since June 7, is slashing .411/.506/1.068 with 12 homers, two doubles, five triples and 31 RBI. His 12 homers and 31 RBI during the span are the most in professional baseball while also tallying the highest slugging percentage and OPS (1.574).

-Has three hits in three-straight games for the first time in his career. During stretch, is 9-for-13 with a double, triple, five homers and nine RBI. Was his eighth game of the year with three-plus hits.

-Ryan Ritter went 1-for-5 with a single, extending his Triple-A on-base streak to 45 games. During stretch, is slashing .348/.431/.690 with 14 doubles, four triples, 14 homers, 47 RBI and 24 walks. Is the fourth-longest active streak in MiLB.

-Sterlin Thompson went 2-for-4 with a double, one RBI and his sixth homer of the year and second-straight contest with a homer. Has homered in two-straight for the first time since September 14-16, 2025, at El Paso and vs. Reno. Extended his on-base streak to 29 games, the fourth-longest active on-base streak in Triple-A in 2026. Slashing .366/.519/.584 with four doubles, six homers, 30 RBI and 27 walks.

-Bryant Betancourt went 1-for-4 with his first Triple-A hit and homer in the third inning.

-The Isotopes hit four homers on the night, the eighth time with at least four dingers and fourth instance since June 12.

-Albuquerque has recorded 13 homers over their last three games-the most in MiLB (second: 10, Springfield and Rome). However, the club has scored 24 runs during the three-game stretch, tied for ninth-most in MiLB.

-Charlie Condon and Sterlin Thompson hit back-to-back blasts in the third inning, the eighth set of back-to-back homers on the year (last: Zac Veen and Cond, June 12 at Tacoma). Condon has been a part of the last five sets.

-Tonight is the eighth time the Isotopes lost a game when leading by four or more runs in 2026. Seven of the eight instances have taken place on the road, with the only occasion at home coming last Saturday against Salt Lake (led, 6-1, in 4th; lost 8-7 in 10 innings.

-The walk-off loss is the fourth of the year for Albuquerque (last: May 24 at Las Vegas, 6-5) and second walk-off homer of the year (other: April 10 at El Paso, 10-8, Marcos Castanon, three-run homer).

-It's the tenth all-time walk-off loss against the Express and first since July 11, 2025 (Kellen Strahm RBI single, 9-8, 11 innings). It's also the third walk-off homer permitted against the Express (others: August 27, 2007, Tim Raines Jr.; April 28, 2023, Rafeal Ortega)

-The Isotopes fall to 11-14 in one-run games and 4-8 on the road. The club has lost four-straight one-run contests.

On Deck: The Isotopes and Express meet for game three of the series tomorrow at 6:05 pm MT from Dell Diamond. Albuquerque is expected to start Eiberson Castellano while Josh Stephen is slated to start for Round Rock.







Pacific Coast League Stories from July 2, 2026

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