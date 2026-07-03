Round Rock Comes up Short against Albuquerque, 4-3

Published on July 2, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Round Rock Express News Release







HOW IT HAPPENED:

Albuquerque SS Ryan Ritter and DH Sterlin Thompson kicked off the first inning with back-to-back base hits. 1B Vimael Machin belted a triple into left-center, sending the pair home for a 2-0 lead.

Round Rock 3B John Taylor cut the deficit in half with a solo homer in the bottom of the frame. The Express trailed 2-1.

In the top of the third, the Isotopes put runners on the corners with a walk from Thompson and a single from RF Charlie Condon. A failed pickoff by RHP Josh Stephan allowed Thompson to come home, extending the Albuquerque lead to two.

The Express plated another run in the bottom of the third with an RBI single from 2B Diego Castillo. Round Rock trailed 3-2 after three complete.

In the fourth, the E-Train tied it up at three behind C Jose Herrera's single that sent LF Orlando Martinez home from third.

Albuquerque was held without a run in five consecutive frames. The Isotopes broke through for a 4-3 edge in the top of the ninth. Condon got aboard with a double and 2B Adael Amador sent him around with his base hit to left.

The Express put a runner aboard in the ninth, but RHP Andrew Baker struck out the side, earning his first Triple-A win as the Isotopes took game three by a score of 4-3.

E-TRAIN EXCERPTS:

WHERE WE STAND: Round Rock's season-high tying 3-game win streak came to an end...have won 5 of their last 7 and 7 of their last 10 games...are 12-19 in 1-run games...4-6 when hits are tied with opponent.

LHP JORDAN MONTGOMERY: (ND, 2.0 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 3 SO, 39 pitches, 26 strikes) continued his rehab assignment with his third start since recovering from Tommy John surgery... made two starts with Double-A Frisco... tossed 3 scoreless innings with three strikeouts while allowing just one hit over the two contests with the RoughRiders...started and ended the outing with a strikeout... generated two strikeouts with his four-seam fastball... the other with his curveball... went to his sinker 54% of the outing (21/39).

RHP JOSH STEPHAN: (ND, 5.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 4 SO, BB, 79 pitches, 52 strikes) made his first appearance out of the bullpen this season... first time since 9/19/25 at SAC... 17th game this season... has started 17 of the 19 games that the right-hander has thrown for the Express... struck out the side in the 4th... 9th game of his minor league career to appear out of the pen... 2-1 in those games with a 3.94 ERA (14 ER/32.0 IP) and 32 strikeouts.

INF JOHN TAYLOR: (1-for-4, HR, RBI) launched his fourth homer of the season in the 1st inning... has a homer in 2 of his last 3 games... 107.2 mph is the third hardest hit homer by an Express player this season... his 108.5 mph round-tripper at OKC (6/2) remains the E-Train's hardest hit home run of the year... the infielder owns three of the 10 hardest hit homers of the season by a Round Rock batter.

NOTES: The Express have now homered in 13 consecutive games, which is the longest active streak in Triple-A...ties Jacksonville (5/10-24) for the 2nd longest this season and trails St. Paul's 17-game streak (5/19-6/6)...also matches club's 2025 season-best 13-game homer streak from 7/11-30...Round Rock posted its 6th game of the season allowing 1 walk or less...are 2-4 in those games.

NEXT GAME: Friday, July 3 vs Albuquerque FIRST PITCH: 7:05 p.m. CT BALLPARK: Dell Diamond

For more information about the Express, visit RRExpress.com or call (512) 255-2255. Subscribe to the E-Train email newsletter and keep up with the Express on Facebook, Instagram and X!







Pacific Coast League Stories from July 2, 2026

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