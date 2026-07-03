Bullpen Blanks Comets as Space Cowboys Take Series Lead

Published on July 2, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Sugar Land Space Cowboys News Release







Oklahoma City, OK - A scoreless effort from the Sugar Land bullpen helped lift the Sugar Land Space Cowboys (7-2, 39-44) to a 3-2 victory over the Oklahoma City Comets (4-5, 45-38) on Thursday night at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark.

Oklahoma City struck first in the bottom of the third inning, using three singles to plate the game's opening run and take a 1-0 lead. The Comets added to their advantage in the fourth, stringing together two doubles to push their lead to 2-0.

Sugar Land began its comeback in the sixth inning. Zach Dezenzo hit a leadoff single and stole second base to move into scoring position before Pascanel Ferreras was hit by a pitch. Tommy Sacco Jr. and César Salazar followed with back-to-back walks, allowing the Space Cowboys to cut the deficit to 2-1.

The Space Cowboys completed the comeback in the seventh inning. LaMonte Wade Jr. drew a walk and Trenton Brooks followed with a single to put two runners aboard. Ferreras then connected a two-run double to left field, bringing home both runners and giving Sugar Land its first lead of the night, 3-2.

The Sugar Land bullpen preserved the lead over the final 3.1 innings. RHP Sam Carlson tossed 1.1 scoreless innings while striking out two before RHP Logan VanWey followed with a scoreless eighth inning, allowing one base runner and striking out one. RHP Roddery Muñoz (S, 4) closed out the victory with a scoreless ninth inning to earn his fourth save of the season and secure the 3-2 win.

NOTABLE:

Pascanel Ferreras went 1-for-3 with a double and two RBI on Thursday night and is 3-for-7 with a double and four RBI through his first two games of the series against Oklahoma City. He has also driven in the go-ahead run in consecutive contests and posted multi-RBI performances in back-to-back games.

Zach Dezenzo went 1-for-5 with a run scored, extending his on-base streak to 25 games. Dezenzo currently owns the third-longest active on-base streak in the Pacific Coast League.

RHP Logan VanWey fired a scoreless inning with one strikeout to earn his seventh hold of the season. VanWey ranks third in the Pacific Coast League in holds, trailing only Yosver Zulueta (9) and Robinson Ortiz (8).

Through the first three games of the series against Oklahoma City, the Sugar Land bullpen has posted a 1.69 ERA, the second-lowest mark in the Pacific Coast League this week, trailing only the Reno Aces (0.00 ERA).

RHP Sam Carlson tossed 1.1 scoreless innings in relief and struck out two, extending his scoreless appearance streak to six consecutive outings.

Sugar Land will look to build on its series lead against Oklahoma City on Friday as the clubs continue their six-game series. RHP Ryan Weiss is expected to get the start for Sugar Land, while LHP Jackson Ferris is slated to take the ball for Oklahoma City. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 pm CT. The game can be seen on the Bally Sports Live app and MiLB.TV and can be heard online anywhere at SLSpaceCowboys.com/Listen.







Pacific Coast League Stories from July 2, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.